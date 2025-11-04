Q2 results today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, Paytm, 119 others on Nov 4

State Bank of India (SBI), Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and One 97 Communications (Paytm) are among the major companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 earnings on Monday.
Other key firms reporting today include Suzlon Energy, Interglobe Aviation, Escorts Kubota, Indian Hotels Company, Nuvama Wealth Management, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Alembic Pharmaceuticals.
SBI Q2 results preview
India’s largest lender, SBI, is likely to post muted earnings for Q2FY26, with analysts estimating a 3–17 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to around ₹15,282 crore, compared to ₹18,331 crore in Q2FY25.
While credit growth is expected to remain aligned with industry trends, margin pressure could impact overall profitability, according to market analysts.
M&M Q2 results preview
M&M shares advanced on Monday ahead of the results. The stock rose 2.95 per cent intraday to ₹3,589.35, before easing to ₹3,546.85, up 1.74 per cent at around 2:00 pm. The Sensex remained largely flat at 83,910.96.
Analysts polled by Business Standard expect strong year-on-year revenue growth, driven by higher auto and farm equipment volumes, better product mix, and improved realisations—particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. However, margins may remain mixed due to rising EV share and firm commodity costs.
Bharti Airtel Q2 results highlights
Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net profit of ₹8,651 crore in Q2FY26, more than double the ₹4,153 crore recorded a year earlier, supported by continued premiumisation in mobile services and strong broadband user additions.
The company added 5.1 million smartphone users during the quarter, bringing its 12-month total additions to 22.2 million.
Consolidated revenue stood at ₹52,145 crore, while its India business contributed ₹38,690 crore, up 23 per cent year-on-year.
Market overview for November 3
Indian equity markets are likely to open muted, with GIFT Nifty futures indicating a flat start. At 8 am, GIFT Nifty traded 29 points lower at 25,890.
Investors are awaiting US trade data and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision. Most Asia-Pacific markets opened weaker — Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.36 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.39 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.32 per cent.
Overnight, US markets were mixed: the Nasdaq rose 0.46 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.17 per cent, and the Dow Jones fell 0.48 per cent. Gains were driven by a 4 per cent surge in Amazon following its $38-billion OpenAI deal, and a 2 per cent rise in Nvidia.
List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on November 3
- Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd
- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
- Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
- Adani Enterprises Ltd
- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
- Aeroflex Neu Ltd
- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd-$
- Amco India Ltd-$
- Amwill Health Care Ltd
- Aplab Ltd
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
- Aptech Ltd
- Arman Holdings Ltd
- ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd
- Allcargo Terminals Ltd
- B2B Software Technologies Ltd
- Bajaj Global Ltd
- Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
- Berger Paints India Ltd
- Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd
- Bijoy Hans Ltd
- Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
- BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd
- Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
- Bombay Talkies Ltd
- Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
- Castrol India Ltd
- Chalet Hotels Ltd
- Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
- Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
- John Cockerill India Ltd-$
- Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd
- Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd
- DCW Ltd
- Dee Development Engineers Ltd
- Deepak Spinners Ltd-$
- Digicontent Ltd
- Prataap Snacks Ltd
- Digitide Solutions Ltd
- GNG Electronics Ltd
- Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd
- Elantas Beck India Ltd-$
- eMudhra Ltd
- Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
- EPACK Durable Ltd
- Escorts Kubota Ltd
- Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd
- Filatex India Ltd
- Firstsource Solutions Ltd
- Fusion Finance Ltd
- Gateway Distriparks Ltd
- Gayatri Projects Ltd
- Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd
- Greaves Cotton Ltd
- Greenply Industries Ltd
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
- Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
- Hawkins Cookers Ltd
- Home First Finance Company India Ltd
- Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
- Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd
- Indian Hotels Company Ltd
- India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd
- InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
- International Combustion India Ltd
- Ion Exchange India Ltd-$
- Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
- Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd
- Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd
- Kaynes Technology India Ltd
- Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
- K.P.R. Mill Limited
- Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd
- KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd
- Kalyani Steels Ltd
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
- Mafatlal Industries Ltd
- Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
- Maral Overseas Ltd
- Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
- One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
- Modis Navnirman Ltd
- Mather and Platt Fire Systems Ltd
- Nexome Capital Markets Ltd
- Nitin Spinners Ltd
- Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
- Oswal Agro Mills Ltd
- Oswal Greentech Ltd
- Panth Infinity Ltd
- One 97 Communications Ltd(Paytm)
- Peoples Investments Ltd
- Pune E - Stock Broking Ltd
- Prabha Energy Ltd
- Pradeep Metals Ltd
- Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
- Ramco Systems Ltd
- Refex Industries Ltd
- RMC Switchgears Ltd
- Rane (Madras) Ltd
- State Bank of India
- Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd
- Sheela Foam Ltd
- Shanti Gold International Ltd
- Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
- Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
- Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd-$
- SNL Bearings Ltd
- Snowman Logistics Ltd
- Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd
- Star Cement Ltd
- Starlog Enterprises Ltd
- Sunil Healthcare Ltd
- Suzlon Energy Ltd
- Timex Group India Ltd-$
- UFO Moviez India Ltd
- U. H. Zaveri Ltd
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd
- Whirlpool of India Ltd
- WSFx Global Pay Ltd
- Worldwide Aluminium Ltd
- ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd