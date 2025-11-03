Monday, November 03, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / City Union Bank Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹329 crore

Total income also increased to Rs 1,912 crore in the second quarter from Rs 1,660 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

City Union Bank on Monday reported 15 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 329 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 285 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also increased to Rs 1,912 crore in the second quarter from Rs 1,660 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income improved to Rs 1,653 crore from Rs 1,434 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, the operating profit increased to Rs 471 crore from Rs 428 crore a year ago.

 

With regard to asset quality, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank eased to 2.42 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2025, from 3.54 per cent by the year-ago period.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.9 per cent at the end of September 2025 compared to 1.62 per cent a year ago.

As a result, the provision and contingencies declined to Rs 57 crore from Rs 70 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year.

With regard to capital adequacy, the Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) declined to 21.68 per cent from 22.98 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company Results City Union Bank Ltd Q2 results

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

