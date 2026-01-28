Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI Life Insurance's Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 5% to ₹577 crore

SBI Life Insurance's Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 5% to ₹577 crore

SBI Life Insurance posted a 5% rise in Q3FY26 net profit to ₹577 crore, supported by strong premium growth but weighed down by higher expenses and labour code provisioning

SBI Life Insurance

The company has made an incremental provision of ₹135.49 crore on account of the New Labour Code by the Government of India

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Life Insurance on Wednesday reported a nearly 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹577 crore in the October–December quarter of FY26 (Q3 FY26), weighed down by an increase in expenses, although premium income grew robustly. The profit in Q3 FY25 stood at ₹551 crore.
 
Net premium income of the insurer grew 21.8 per cent YoY to ₹30,245.32 crore from ₹24,828 crore. Annualised premium equivalent (APE) of the insurer grew 24 per cent YoY to ₹6,940 crore. APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums plus 10 per cent weighted single premiums.
 
Expenses of the company increased 45.6 per cent YoY to ₹3,519 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹2,417.2 crore in Q3 FY25. Of this, net commissions were up 28 per cent YoY to ₹1,610 crore from ₹1,258 crore in the year-ago period.
 
 
The company has made an incremental provision of ₹135.49 crore on account of the New Labour Code by the Government of India. The resulting incremental charge has been recognised in the revenue account for the quarter and the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025.
 
“The company continues to monitor developments related to the Labour Codes and will assess any further impact on the measurement of employee benefits liabilities as and when they arise,” the insurer said.

Value of new business (VNB) of the insurer grew 22.46 per cent YoY to ₹2,290 crore, as against ₹1,870 crore. The VNB margin declined to 26.63 per cent in Q3 FY26 compared to 26.94 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
 
Amit Jhingran, managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Life, said: “The growth in Q3 was primarily volume-driven, supported by an increase in the number of individual policies sold during the quarter. The company’s product mix during 9M FY26 reflected evolving customer preferences, with contributions from ULIPs, participating and non-participating savings products. The protection segment recorded strong year-on-year growth in premium and sum assured during the period.”
 
The share of ULIPs in APE slipped to 62 per cent from 67 per cent in the April–December period of FY25. The share of participating (par) products rose to 7 per cent from 4 per cent, and the share of non-participating (non-par) products rose to 31 per cent from 29 per cent.
 
In Q3 FY26, the solvency ratio of SBI Life stood at 191 per cent, against 204 per cent in the year-ago period. The 13th-month persistency ratio was up at 83.99 per cent, as against 82.67 per cent, while the 61st-month ratio stood at 55.07 per cent in the quarter under review, as opposed to 61.63 per cent.
 

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

