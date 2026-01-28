CSB Bank profit flat in Q3; shares dip 16% as asset quality deteriorates

Thrissur-based CSB Bank has reported a marginal rise in net profit during the third quarter of the current financial year to Rs 153 crore, as against Rs 152 crore during the same period in FY25.

The bank’s shares dipped 16.23 per cent to Rs 418.55 on the BSE, owing to a deterioration in the lender’s asset quality on a sequential basis, while its credit cost increased. The Fairfax-backed bank’s net interest income (NII) was up 21 per cent year-on-year, from Rs 375 crore in Q3 FY25 to Rs 453 crore in Q3 FY26, and up 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 424 crore in Q2 FY26.

Gross non-performing assets were at 1.96 per cent as on Q3 FY26, as against 1.81 per cent as on the second quarter of this year. Net non-performing assets were at 0.67 per cent, compared to 0.52 per cent in Q2 FY26.

Provisions for the quarter also increased to Rs 86.77 crore from Rs 63.65 crore last quarter. Cost of funds at the end of the quarter was 6.46 per cent, higher than 6.32 per cent last quarter.

“Our asset quality parameters are well within the guided range, though at a slightly elevated level from Q2 FY26. This will be a key monitorable going forward and results would hopefully be visible during the current quarter itself. All other profitability, efficiency, liquidity and capital adequacy ratios continue to be stable and in line with expectations,” said Pralay Mondal, managing director and chief executive officer of CSB Bank.

The bank’s total deposits grew 21 per cent year-on-year from Rs 33,407 crore as on December 2024 to Rs 40,460 crore as on December 2025. The CASA ratio stood at 21 per cent during the quarter under review. Advances (net) grew 28 per cent year-on-year from Rs 28,639 crore as on Q3 FY25 to Rs 36,677 crore as on Q3 this year, supported by robust growth of 46 per cent in gold loans and 40 per cent in wholesale on a year-on-year basis.

“We are gearing up to start the scale phase from the next fiscal, where retail growth will emerge as the crucial game changer, where a lot of work is happening. As part of our retail asset journey, we have largely concluded the implementation of full-fledged LMS, LOS and digital rollouts and are now set to proceed with the rollout of new products. On the liability side as well, we will be leveraging modern technology towards ensuring customer delight through seamless processes, well-segmented and customised products and a superior digital experience, which will translate into an improved customer acquisition run rate,” he said.

The cost-income ratio improved to 60 per cent for Q3 FY26, compared to 63 per cent for Q3 FY25 and 64 per cent for Q2 FY26. Operating profit was up 32 per cent year-on-year from Rs 221 crore in Q3 FY25 to Rs 292 crore in Q3 FY26, and up 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 279 crore in Q2 FY26. Return on assets and net interest margin were at 1.22 per cent and 3.86 per cent, respectively, during Q3 FY26.