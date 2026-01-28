Star Health Q3 results: Net profit falls 40% to ₹128 crore

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent decline in net profit at ₹128 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The standalone health insurer had earned a profit of ₹215 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

During the quarter, gross written premium improved to ₹4,624 crore as against ₹3,796 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Star Health said in a regulatory filing.

Total income also rose to ₹4,445 crore in the quarter under review from ₹4,001 crore in October-December FY25.

However, net income from investment declined to ₹192 crore as against ₹200 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total expenses increased to ₹4,375 crore as compared to ₹3,849 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's solvency ratio declined to 214 per cent as on December 31, 2025, from 222 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous year.

As per the regulatory requirement, life insurer should maintain solvency margin of 150 per cent.