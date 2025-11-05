Saregama Q2 results: Profit dips 2% to ₹43.8 crore, revenue falls 5%

Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Saregama India Ltd, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, on Wednesday reported a 2 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 43.8 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to Rs 44.9 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations fell 5 per cent to Rs 230 crore from Rs 241.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25, mainly due to a sharp drop in the video content segment, the company informed bourses.

The company's profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 60.1 crore, marginally higher than Rs 59.3 crore a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA rose slightly by 1 per cent to Rs 84.7 crore, maintaining a healthy margin of 37 per cent.

 

Segment-wise, music (licensing and artiste management) revenue grew 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 165.3 crore, supported by successful releases and strong brand tie-ups. The retail business, led by its Carvaan music players, saw a modest 2 per cent decline to Rs 20.7 crore, while the video segment revenue dropped sharply by 70 per cent to Rs 21.8 crore due to fewer film and digital releases.

The live events vertical, however, surged to Rs 22.2 crore from just Rs 0.6 crore a year earlier, reflecting growing momentum in experiential entertainment.

Saregama's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for the quarter.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

