Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Motherson Sumi Q2 results: Profit rises 8.55% to ₹165 cr, revenue up 18.75%

Motherson Sumi Q2 results: Profit rises 8.55% to ₹165 cr, revenue up 18.75%

Its revenue increased to Rs 2,762 crore for the September quarter against Rs 2,326 crore in the year-ago period, Motherson Sumi Wiring India said in a statement

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

The company remains focused on delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders while maintaining our strong financial discipline and debt-free status, he added. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motherson Sumi Wiring India on Wednesday reported an 8.55 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 165 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 152 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue increased to Rs 2,762 crore for the September quarter against Rs 2,326 crore in the year-ago period, Motherson Sumi Wiring India said in a statement.

"Our ability to consistently outperform the industry is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our teams. The ramp-up of our Greenfield projects is underway and is aligned with the ICE and EV program ramp-up plans of our customers," Motherson Sumi Wiring India Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal stated.

 

The company remains focused on delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders while maintaining our strong financial discipline and debt-free status, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

TeamLease Q2FY26 results: Profit rises 12% to ₹27.5 cr, revenue up 8%

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

P&G Health Q2 results: Profit rises 8% to Rs 89 crore, sales up 3%

CSB BAnk

CSB Bank Q2 profit rises 16% to Rs 160 crore on strong income growth

Embassy Reit delivers returns of more than 20% since market debut

Embassy REIT profit drops 84% in Q2FY26 even as revenue rises 13%

Honeywell

Honeywell Automation India Q2 Profit up 3.8% on stronger industrial demand

Topics : Company Results Motherson Sumi Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon