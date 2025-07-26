Q1 results today: Kotak Mahindra, IDFC First Bank among 38 firms on July 26

Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Whirlpool of India, and ZEN Technologies are scheduled to announce their earnings report for Q1FY26 today.
A host of other companies are also expected to declare their Q1 results today include Balkrishna Industries, Affle 3I, Rainbow Children's Medicare, SBFC Finance, Lodha Developers, and Jain Irrigation Systems.
Q1 results highlights from July 25
Cipla: Pharma major Cipla reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹1,297 crore for Q1FY26, up from ₹1,177 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations grew 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,837 crore, compared to ₹6,627 crore a year ago. The growth in profit and revenue was driven by strong performance in the consumer healthcare and generic segments. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 3.6 per cent, while net profit increased by 6.2 per cent.
SAIL: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) posted a net profit of ₹744.6 crore for Q1FY26, registering a sharp year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase of over 810 per cent from ₹81.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25,921.8 crore, up from ₹23,997.8 crore in Q1FY25. The strong growth in profit was driven by improved operational performance and higher realisations.
Sequentially, however, net profit declined from ₹1,251 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY25), while revenue dropped by 12 per cent from ₹29,316.1 crore.
Market close highlights from July 25
Indian stock markets ended sharply lower on Friday, July 25, dragged down by weakness in the Bajaj twins — Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv — along with other heavyweight counters.
The BSE Sensex closed at 81,463.09, down 721 points or 0.88 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,837, slipping 225 points or 0.9 per cent.
On the BSE, major laggards included Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Trent. Sun Pharma was the sole gainer in an otherwise weak session.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index declined 1.61 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index shed 2.1 per cent.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 22
- 3P Land Holdings Ltd
- Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd
- Affle 3I Ltd
- Archidply Industries Ltd
- AYM Syntex Ltd
- Balkrishna Industries Ltd-$
- Chembond Chemicals Ltd
- Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd
- Cil Securities Ltd
- Coral Newsprints Ltd
- Creative Castings Ltd
- Dolphin Medical Services Ltd
- Gagan Gases Ltd
- Howard Hotels Ltd
- IDFC First Bank Ltd
- Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Jayant Agro Organics Ltd
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd_DVR
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
- Lodha Developers Ltd
- Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd
- Moneyboxx Finance Ltd
- Premier Energies Ltd
- Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd
- Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd
- Regency Fincorp Ltd
- Relic Technologies Ltd
- Rishab Special Yarns Ltd
- SBFC Finance Ltd
- SKP Securities Ltd
- SMC Global Securities Ltd
- Stratmont Industries Ltd
- TCC Concept Ltd
- Vandan Foods Ltd
- Whirlpool of India Ltd
- ZEN Technologies Ltd
- ZF Steering Gear India Ltd-$