Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: Kotak Mahindra, IDFC First Bank among 38 firms on July 26

Q1 results today: Kotak Mahindra, IDFC First Bank among 38 firms on July 26

Q1 FY26 company results: Balkrishna Industries, Lodha Developers, Whirlpool, ZEN Technologies, and SBFC Finance are also to release their April-June quarter earnings reports today

NSE

NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,837, slipping 225 points or 0.9 per cent | Image: Bloomberg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Whirlpool of India, and ZEN Technologies are scheduled to announce their earnings report for Q1FY26 today.
 
A host of other companies are also expected to declare their Q1 results today include Balkrishna Industries, Affle 3I, Rainbow Children's Medicare, SBFC Finance, Lodha Developers, and Jain Irrigation Systems.

Q1 results highlights from July 25

Cipla: Pharma major Cipla reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹1,297 crore for Q1FY26, up from ₹1,177 crore in the same period last year.
 
Revenue from operations grew 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,837 crore, compared to ₹6,627 crore a year ago. The growth in profit and revenue was driven by strong performance in the consumer healthcare and generic segments. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 3.6 per cent, while net profit increased by 6.2 per cent.
 
 
SAIL: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) posted a net profit of ₹744.6 crore for Q1FY26, registering a sharp year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase of over 810 per cent from ₹81.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25,921.8 crore, up from ₹23,997.8 crore in Q1FY25. The strong growth in profit was driven by improved operational performance and higher realisations.
 
Sequentially, however, net profit declined from ₹1,251 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY25), while revenue dropped by 12 per cent from ₹29,316.1 crore.

Market close highlights from July 25

Indian stock markets ended sharply lower on Friday, July 25, dragged down by weakness in the Bajaj twins — Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv — along with other heavyweight counters.
 
The BSE Sensex closed at 81,463.09, down 721 points or 0.88 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,837, slipping 225 points or 0.9 per cent. 
On the BSE, major laggards included Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Trent. Sun Pharma was the sole gainer in an otherwise weak session.
 
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index declined 1.61 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index shed 2.1 per cent. 

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 22

  1. 3P Land Holdings Ltd
  2. Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd
  3. Affle 3I Ltd
  4. Archidply Industries Ltd
  5. AYM Syntex Ltd
  6. Balkrishna Industries Ltd-$
  7. Chembond Chemicals Ltd
  8. Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd
  9. Cil Securities Ltd
  10. Coral Newsprints Ltd
  11. Creative Castings Ltd
  12. Dolphin Medical Services Ltd
  13. Gagan Gases Ltd
  14. Howard Hotels Ltd
  15. IDFC First Bank Ltd
  16. Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  17. Jayant Agro Organics Ltd
  18. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd_DVR
  19. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
  20. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
  21. Lodha Developers Ltd
  22. Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd
  23. Moneyboxx Finance Ltd
  24. Premier Energies Ltd
  25. Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd
  26. Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd
  27. Regency Fincorp Ltd
  28. Relic Technologies Ltd
  29. Rishab Special Yarns Ltd
  30. SBFC Finance Ltd
  31. SKP Securities Ltd
  32. SMC Global Securities Ltd
  33. Stratmont Industries Ltd
  34. TCC Concept Ltd
  35. Vandan Foods Ltd
  36. Whirlpool of India Ltd
  37. ZEN Technologies Ltd
  38. ZF Steering Gear India Ltd-$
 

