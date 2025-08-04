Monday, August 04, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Sona BLW Q1 results: Net profit falls 14% to ₹122 cr, income dips

Sona BLW Q1 results: Net profit falls 14% to ₹122 cr, income dips

Total income declined to ₹895 crore in the first quarter against ₹900 crore in the year-ago period, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) said in a regulatory filing

Sona BLW (Photo: Motilal Oswal)

The company ended the quarter with a few large order wins, closing the quarter with an all-time high net order book, Sona Comstar MD and Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh added. (Photo: Motilal Oswal)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Monday reported a 14 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to ₹122 crore for the June quarter.

The auto component major posted a net profit of ₹142 crore for the April-June quarter of last year.

Total income declined to ₹895 crore in the first quarter against ₹900 crore in the year-ago period, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) said in a regulatory filing.

"Q1 FY26 was a challenging quarter for us due to the convergence of multiple adverse factors, which are temporary, and some have started to resolve already," Sona Comstar MD and Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh said.

 

The company ended the quarter with a few large order wins, closing the quarter with an all-time high net order book, he added.

Also Read

Sona BLW

Baseless, legally untenable: Sona hits back at Rani Kapur's claims

Under Sunjay's leadership, Sona Comstar evolved into a global auto-tech powerhouse. The Gurugram-based company currently has 12 manufacturing facilities with over 6,300 employees across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US, with its revenues touc

Sona Comstar shareholders appoint Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya as director

sona blw auto parts auto sector

How will Sona BLW's JV with JNT unlock ₹1,670 crore TAM? Stock up 3%

electric vehicle ev

Sonal Comstar to form JV with Jinnaite Machinery to enter China EV market

magnet, metal

Sona Comstar plans domestic magnet production to reduce China imports

"We have received a large order from a North American OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to supply differential assemblies. This is our largest order win in the last two-and-a-half years. We believe this is likely to be one of the most significant and successful EV launches in many years," Singh said.

The company has recently signed a term sheet with JNT to form a joint venture in China, he noted.

This JV marks a significant step in the company's strategy to expand into the rapidly growing Asian markets, he added.

"With a robust order book already in place, we expect operations to commence later this year," Singh said.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings shares on Monday ended 1.2 per cent higher at ₹442.55 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nerolac Paints

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 results: Profit down 4%, revenue up marginally

ather energy electric scooter

Ather Energy's Q1 loss narrows to ₹178 crore, revenue soars by 79%

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF Q1 FY26 results: PAT up 18% on record sales of over ₹11,425 crore

q1 results, company quarter 1

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 10% at ₹835 crore

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF Q1 FY26 results: Profit up 18% at ₹763 cr; revenue doubles to ₹2,717 cr

Topics : Company News Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon