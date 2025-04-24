Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SWREL Q4 results: Net profit jumps manifold to Rs 55 cr on higher income

During the fourth quarter of FY25, the company's total income surged to Rs 2,506.45 crore from Rs 1,211.40 crore in the same period a year ago

Total income rose to Rs 6,341.46 crore in the fiscal, from Rs 3,120.79 crore a year ago.

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) on Thursday reported a manifold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 55 crore in the March quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 1.40 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the fourth quarter of FY25, the company's total income surged to Rs 2,506.45 crore from Rs 1,211.40 crore in the same period a year ago.

Expenses stood at Rs 2,419.73 crore as against Rs 1,177.66 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal.

 

For the entire financial year 2024-25, SWREL reported a net profit of Rs 85.55 crore.

It had a loss of Rs 210.79 crore in FY24.

Total income rose to Rs 6,341.46 crore in the fiscal, from Rs 3,120.79 crore a year ago.

In a statement, the company's Global CEO C K Thakur said "We are poised for a significant growth across markets considering the commendable pipeline of projects both in the domestic and international regions. The steady flow of high-value domestic orders in the recent past reinforces our strong market position and growth momentum.

"Our onward journey is very promising, marked by high quarterly revenue, improved cash flow and a healthy balance sheet, all of which positions us for sustained growth. With our recent foray into wind EPC and continued focus on hybrid energy projects, we are optimistic about expanding our renewable portfolio and delivering integrated clean energy solutions."  The unexecuted order value is Rs 9,096 crore as of March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 8,084 crore as of March 31, 2024.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar, hybrid & energy storage and wind solutions and has a total portfolio of over 23 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

