Hindustan Unilever net down 3.7% at ₹2,464 crore, volume growth at 3% in Q4

The FMCG major's total income was higher by 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 15,979 crore

Hindustan Unilever

Its turnover for the previous financial year stood at Rs 60,680 crore, registering a growth of 2 per cent. (File Image)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), one of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, on Thursday reported a 3.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the fourth quarter of FY25.
 
HUL’s net profit stood at Rs 2,464 crore in Q4FY25, compared to Rs 2,558 crore in Q4FY24, while its underlying volume growth was 3 per cent in the quarter under review.
 
The FMCG major’s total income rose 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 15,979 crore. 
 
It’s turnover for the previous financial year (FY25) stood at Rs 6,138 crore. 
 

Its home care business delivered 3 per cent underlying sales growth, driven by mid-single digit underlying volume growth. The segment recorded negative price growth due to pricing actions taken to pass on commodity-led benefits to consumers, the company said in a release.
 
Its beauty and wellbeing segment turnover grew 3 per cent with low-single digit underlying volume growth. Hair care delivered double-digit growth led by volume, while its personal care business grew 3 per cent with a low-single digit volume decline.
 
In foods, turnover declined 1 per cent as low-single digit price growth was offset by a volume decline.  ALSO READ | HUL slips 4% after posting Q4 results; Here's what's worrying investors
 
“In FY25, our turnover surpassed Rs 60,000 crore, with an underlying sales growth of 2 per cent and an earnings per share (EPS) growth of 5 per cent. While absolute volume tonnage grew in mid-single digit, it was partially offset by a negative mix. We delivered a competitive performance, further strengthening our market leadership during the year,” said Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer and managing director, HUL, in a release.
 
He added, “This year marked a step-up in our portfolio transformation with increased innovation in high-growth spaces, amplified investments in channels of the future, acquisition of Minimalist, divestment of Pureit, and the decision to demerge the ice cream business. Looking ahead, we anticipate demand conditions to gradually improve over the next financial year. We are committed to the strategic objective of unlocking a billion aspirations, supported by our robust business fundamentals, to continue winning competitively.”
   

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

