Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Consumer Products Q4 results: Net profit up 59.2% to ₹345 crore

Tata Consumer Products Q4 results: Net profit up 59.2% to ₹345 crore

Net sales in the reported quarter were up 17.3 per cent at ₹4,608 crore and its underlying volume growth for India branded business stood at 5.9 per cent (excluding acquisitions)

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group

The Tata Sampann portfolio continued its strong momentum and grew 30 per cent for the quarter

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fast-moving consumer goods major Tata Consumer Products on Wednesday reported a 59.2 per cent jump in its net profit attributable to shareholders at ₹345 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25).
 
Net sales in the reported quarter were up 17.3 per cent at ₹4,608 crore and its underlying volume growth for India branded business stood at 5.9 per cent (excluding acquisitions).
 
In its India business, the beverages segment’s revenue grew 17 per cent (9 per cent excluding Organic India) and the category continued to retain its leadership in the e-commerce channel, the company said in its release. It saw robust growth across tea, coffee and its ready-to-drink segments.
 
 
The India foods business revenue grew over 27 per cent (17 per cent excluding Capital Foods) and its salt revenue grew 13 per cent, with value-added salt portfolio growing 31 per cent during the quarter.
 
The Tata Sampann portfolio continued its strong momentum and grew 30 per cent for the quarter.

“Capital Foods and Organic India continued to build momentum with combined revenue growth of 19 per cent during the year. Rollout is being progressed as per plan, for the new channels of food services and pharma,” the company said.
 
Tata Consumer Product’s international business grew 5 per cent (excluding international business of Capital Foods and Organic India).
 
“We ended the year with a strong quarter, accelerating the momentum further. We delivered a topline growth of 17 per cent during the quarter, bringing FY25 growth to 16 per cent. The growth was broad based across India and the International business in line with the earlier trend,” Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive officer at Tata Consumer Products said in the results release.
 
He added, “We delivered strong performance in the International Business with all our geographies demonstrating growth. Importantly, we delivered strong margin expansion, in line with our guidance.” 
 

Topics : Tata Consumer Products Q4 Results FMCG

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

