Union Bank Q1FY26 results: PAT rises 12% to ₹4,116 cr despite lower NII

The total income rose to Rs 31,791 crore during the June 2025 quarter from Rs 30,874 crore in the year-ago period, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing

Union Bank Of India

The total business grew by 5 per cent to Rs 22,14,422 crore from Rs 21,08,762 crore at the end of June 2024. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Union Bank of India on Saturday reported a 12 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 4,116 crore during the first quarter of this financial year.

The Mumbai-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 3,679 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to Rs 31,791 crore during the June 2025 quarter from Rs 30,874 crore in the year-ago period, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 27,296 crore compared to Rs 26,364 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

 

However, net interest income declined to Rs 9,113 crore during the quarter against Rs 9,412 crore a year ago.

The bank's operating profit also dropped 11 per cent to Rs 6,909 crore from Rs 7,785 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.52 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 4.54 per cent a year ago.

Its gross advance increased by 6.83 per cent to Rs 9,74,489 crore from Rs 9,12,214 crore at the end of June 2024.

Similarly, its net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.62 per cent against 0.90 per cent in the year-ago period.

As a result, provisions for bad loans declined to Rs 1,153 crore during the first quarter compared to Rs 1,651 crore a year ago.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 94.65 per cent from 93.49 per cent, an improvement of 116 bps.

At the same time, Return on Assets (ROA) rose to 1.11 per cent for June 2025, from 1.06 per cent in June 2024, registering an improvement of 5 bps, the lender said.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 18.3 per cent from 17.02 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.

The total business grew by 5 per cent to Rs 22,14,422 crore from Rs 21,08,762 crore at the end of June 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

