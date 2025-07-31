Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Maruti Suzuki reports flat profit growth for Q1 FY26 on sluggish demand

Maruti Suzuki reports flat profit growth for Q1 FY26 on sluggish demand

The carmaker's revenue from operations rose 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹38,605.2 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹35,779.4 crore in Q1 FY25

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,792.4 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26). This was marginally up from ₹3,759.7 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit was down 3 per cent from ₹3,911.1 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
The carmaker's revenue from operations rose 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹38,605.2 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹35,779.4 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue declined 5.7 per cent sequentially from ₹40,920.1 crore in the March quarter. 
"In Q1, the domestic passenger vehicle industry continued to witness a sluggish demand environment. For the company, a decline in domestic sales of 4.5 per cent was compensated by a robust 37.4 per cent growth in exports, resulting in an overall sales volume increase of 1.1 per cent for the quarter," the company said in a BSE filing.
 
 
Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 527,861 vehicles in the June quarter, comprising 430,889 units in the domestic market and 96,972 units in exports, the carmaker said.
 
Shares of Maruti Suzuki closed at ₹12,634.45 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.
 

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

