Maruti Suzuki reports flat profit growth for Q1 FY26 on sluggish demand

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,792.4 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26). This was marginally up from ₹3,759.7 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit was down 3 per cent from ₹3,911.1 crore in Q4 FY25.
The carmaker's revenue from operations rose 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹38,605.2 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹35,779.4 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue declined 5.7 per cent sequentially from ₹40,920.1 crore in the March quarter.
"In Q1, the domestic passenger vehicle industry continued to witness a sluggish demand environment. For the company, a decline in domestic sales of 4.5 per cent was compensated by a robust 37.4 per cent growth in exports, resulting in an overall sales volume increase of 1.1 per cent for the quarter," the company said in a BSE filing.
Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 527,861 vehicles in the June quarter, comprising 430,889 units in the domestic market and 96,972 units in exports, the carmaker said.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki closed at ₹12,634.45 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.