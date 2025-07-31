Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ambuja Cements Q1 results: Profit rises to ₹969.6 crore on record sales

Ambuja Cements Q1 results: Profit rises to ₹969.6 crore on record sales

The company had reported a net profit of ₹783.18 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL)

The Adani Group firm, which has aggressively done several acquisitions to pace up its capacity, has recorded its "highest-ever cement sales volume" to 18.4 million tonnes (MT) and "highest-ever quarterly revenue" crossing ₹10,000-crore mark.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹969.66 crore for the June quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹783.18 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL).

Its consolidated revenue from operations was at ₹10,244.11 crore in the June quarter. It was ₹8,292.10 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

 

The consolidated financial results of ACL for the June quarter are not comparable due to the acquisition of several companies, including Hyderabad-based Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL), Tamil Nadu-based MY Home Industries, and Orient Cements Ltd, whose results are included in it.

"The consolidated financial results include financial results of Orient from the acquisition date. Accordingly, the results for the current quarter are not comparable with quarter ended June 30, 2024 and quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 to that extent," it said.

ACL's total expenses in the June quarter were at ₹9,256.69 crore.

Its total income, including other income, was ₹10,545.16 crore during the quarter.

According to the company, this is "quarterly revenue" crossing ₹10,000-crore mark.

The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd in which it owns around 51 per cent stake, along with Sanghi Industries, Penna Industries, and Orient Cements.

On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements reported a profit after tax of₹ 855.49 crore in the June quarter. It was₹ 567.39 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income on a standalone basis was at ₹5,968.52 crore during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, its cement sales volume was 10.5 MT.

Commenting on the results, Whole Time Director & CEO Vinod Bahety said, "Our Q1 results are more than numbers -- they reflect a vibrant mood, a transformation narrative rooted in speed, scale, and sustainability. We are delivering with a focus on value, business optimiser, solution-focused premium products, rejuvenated supply chain and superior brand pull across key markets, aided by value unlocking from acquired assets."  Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd on Thursday settled at ₹590.35 on the BSE, down 4.52 per cent from the previous close.

