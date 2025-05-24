Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Transrail Q4 results: PAT up 27% to ₹126.57 crore, revenue surges 40%

Transrail Lighting, which handles transmission and distribution projects, said it is entering the new financial year with a robust order book

By the fiscal year-end, the company’s unexecuted order book grew 44 per cent year-on-year, reaching ₹14,551 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering and project services company Transrail Lighting (Transrail) has reported a 27 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching ₹126.57 crore, driven by a strong rise in revenue and record new orders.
 
In the same quarter last year (Q4FY24), the company had posted a net profit of ₹99.72 crore, it said in a statement on Saturday.
 
Transrail’s operational revenue surged 40 per cent to ₹1,946.02 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹1,392.41 crore in Q4FY24.
 
For the full financial year 2024–25, the company reported a more than 40 per cent increase in net profit, touching ₹327 crore, up from ₹233 crore in the previous year. Its annual operational revenue also grew by 30 per cent to ₹5,307.75 crore, up from ₹4,076.52 crore in FY24.
 
 
“We closed FY25 with excellent performance across all key operational parameters, marked by strong revenue growth, benchmark margins, and record order inflows. Our continued focus on core strengths, disciplined execution, and operational efficiencies has enabled these encouraging results,” said Randeep Narang, managing director and chief executive officer.

He added that Transrail is entering FY26 with a robust order book and a positive industry outlook.
 
In Q4 alone, the company secured new orders worth ₹4,965 crore, taking its total order intake for FY25 to ₹9,680 crore. Most of these orders came from the transmission and distribution (T&D) sector.
 
By the fiscal year-end, the company’s unexecuted order book grew 44 per cent year-on-year, reaching ₹14,551 crore.
 
Based in Mumbai, Transrail operates in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) space, particularly within T&D, as well as civil infrastructure, railways, poles, and lighting. The company has a global presence spanning 59 countries.
 
Over the years, Transrail has completed more than 200 projects in the power T&D sector, supported by its in-house manufacturing capabilities and a skilled workforce.

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

