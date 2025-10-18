Q2 results today: ICICI, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, 23 others on Oct 18

Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC Bank are scheduled to announce their second-quarter (Q2FY26) earnings.
Other firms expected to declare results today include IDBI Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Sejal Glass, Federal Bank, Panchmahal Steel, and RBL Bank.
ICICI Bank Q2 results preview
Private lender ICICI Bank is likely to post modest earnings growth for Q2FY26, constrained by a high base last year and the absence of elevated ‘other income’ seen in Q1FY26.
Consensus estimates indicate a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit, with net interest income (NII) expected to grow 6–7 per cent over Q2FY25.
In Q2FY25, the bank reported a PAT of ₹11,745.9 crore and NII of ₹20,048 crore, with a net interest margin (NIM) of 4.3 per cent. Sequentially, analysts expect earnings to decline 4–8 per cent from Q1FY26, when the lender posted a net profit of ₹12,768.2 crore, NII of ₹21,634.5 crore, and a stable NIM of 4.3 per cent.
Reliance Industries posts 9.7% YoY profit growth
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported a 9.7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹18,165 crore for Q2FY26, up from ₹16,563 crore in Q2FY25.
The growth was led by its telecom and digital services businesses, alongside a recovery in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment and continued expansion in retail.
Sequentially, profit fell 32.7 per cent from ₹26,994 crore in Q1FY26 due to a one-off gain of ₹8,924 crore from the sale of listed investments in the previous quarter.
JSW Steel Q2 profit jumps 270%
JSW Steel posted a 269.7 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,623 crore in Q2FY26, driven by higher sales volumes that offset weaker realisations. Net profit in Q2FY25 stood at ₹439 crore.
Consolidated revenue rose 13.8 per cent to ₹45,152 crore, surpassing Bloomberg’s estimate of ₹44,170 crore. Sequentially, revenue increased 4.6 per cent, while profit declined 25.7 per cent.
The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew 39 per cent YoY to ₹7,849 crore, aided by higher volumes and lower iron ore, coking coal, and power costs. Reported EBITDA stood at ₹7,115 crore.
Market close highlights from October 17
The Sensex rose 862 points to close at 83,467.66, while the Nifty 50 gained 262 points to 25,585.3, marking the second straight session of gains as investors reacted to Q2 results.
Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra led the rally, while Infosys and Eternal (Zomato) were the only laggards.
All sectoral indices ended in the green — FMCG rose 2 per cent, while auto, banking, consumer durables, and realty indices gained over 1 per cent each. The Nifty MidCap 100 and SmallCap 100 indices climbed 0.46 per cent and 0.24 per cent, respectively.
List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 18
- Agi Greenpac Ltd
- Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd
- Avantel Ltd
- Bhageria Industries Ltd
- Can Fin Homes Ltd
- Federal Bank Ltd
- HDFC Bank Ltd
- ICICI Bank Ltd
- IDBI Bank Ltd
- IDFC First Bank Ltd
- Indusind Bank Ltd
- Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd
- Jaro Institute of Tech Mgt and Rsrch Ltd
- Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
- Oval Projects Engineering Ltd
- Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
- Panchmahal Steel Ltd
- Punjab National Bank
- RBL Bank Ltd
- Sejal Glass Ltd
- Shekhawati Industries Ltd
- SML Isuzu Ltd
- Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd
- Swastika Investmart Ltd
- UltraTech Cement Ltd
- UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
- Yes Bank Ltd