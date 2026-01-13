Bank of Maharashtra Q3 profit up 27%, declares 10% interim dividend

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Tuesday posted 26.5 per cent rise in net profit to ₹1,779 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025 with rising interest income.

The Pune-based lender had posted a net profit of ₹1,406 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

Total income increased to ₹8,277 crore during the quarter under review from ₹7,112 crore in the same period previous year, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The bank earned an interest income of ₹7,344 crore during the quarter compared to ₹6,325 crore a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew 16 per cent to ₹3,422 crore in Q3FY26 as against ₹2,943 crore in Q3FY25.

The board has approved an interim dividend of 10 per cent on the equity shares of the bank i.e., ₹1 per share having face value of ₹10 each for financial year 2025-26, BoM Managing Director and CEO Nidhu Saxena said during a media interaction.

The bank was able to reduce gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to 1.60 per cent of gross loans by the end of December 2025 from 1.80 per cent in the year-ago period.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.15 per cent from 0.2 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

As a result, the bank's provision and contingencies declined to ₹728 crore as against ₹841 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, the Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank witnessed moderation at 17.06 per cent as compared to 18.71 per cent at the end of the third quarter of previous year.

At the same time, Net Interest Margin (NIM) of the bank too declined to 3.88 per cent from 3.98 per cent at the end of December 2024.

Speaking about the bank's operation of IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City at Gandhinagar, Saxena said, the bank has done ₹3,540 crore business since September.

There is a lot of scope and opportunities and given the growth, the bank anticipates USD 1 billion business in the first 12 months of operation of the IBU, he said.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) as of December 31, 2025 was 98.41 per cent as against 98.28 per cent at the end of third quarter of previous year.

Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 1.86 per cent for Q3FY26 against 1.78 per cent for Q3FY25.

During three quarters, the bank reported a net profit of ₹5,005 crore compared to ₹4,027 crore in the nine-month period of the previous year.

Total income also increased to ₹24,129 crore from ₹20,690 crore in the nine-month period of the last financial year.

Operating profit registered a growth of 16 per cent to ₹7,880 crore as on December, 2025 against ₹6,799 crore in the nine months ended December 2024.

Bank holds cumulative Covid-19 provision of ₹1,200 crore as on December 31, 2025.