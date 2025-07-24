Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UTI AMC Q1 results: Profit falls 7% to ₹237 cr; revenue rises 3% to ₹547 cr

UTI AMC Q1 results: Profit falls 7% to ₹237 cr; revenue rises 3% to ₹547 cr

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 254 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal (2024-25)

The total group assets under management (AUM) for UTI AMC stood at ₹21.93 trillion. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday posted a 7 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax to ₹237 crore for the quarter ended June 2025.

The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹254 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal (2024-25).

Its revenues from operations rose 3 per cent to ₹547 crore in the quarter under review from ₹529 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25, according to an exchange filing.

"Q1 FY26 has offered a strong start to the financial year both for UTI AMC as well as the mutual fund industry. At the company level, we have seen a notable growth in AUM and steady SIP inflows depicting a progressive curve in the last quarter," Imtaiyazur Rahman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, said.

 

As of June 2025, the total group assets under management (AUM) for UTI AMC stood at ₹21.93 trillion. UTI Mutual Funds' quarterly average asset base was at ₹3.61 trillion.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

