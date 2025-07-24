Adani Energy Q1 FY26 result: Profit at ₹512 crore, revenue up 27%

Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹512.48 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025-25 (Q1 FY26), recovering from a loss of ₹823.92 crore in the same period last year. However, profit declined 20.8 per cent sequentially from ₹647.15 crore in Q4 FY25.
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter rose 26.78 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,819.28 crore, up from ₹5,378.55 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 7.4 per cent from ₹6,347.58 crore in Q4 FY25.
Adani Energy's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 14 per cent to a record high of ₹2,017 crore during the quarter driven by resilient performance in transmission and distribution segment and significant contribution from smart metering business segment, the company said in a BSE filing. “We are pleased to report another robust quarter. The effective on-ground execution & focused O&M enabling consistent progress on the project capex growth continues to be our key performance yardstick as we stay focused on unlocking the huge locked-in growth potential in our core business segments. During this quarter, the company made strides to commission three new transmission lines and achieved industry leading daily run-rate in terms of smart meters installation,” said Kandarp Patel, chief executive officer (CEO) of Adani Energy Solutions.