Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Energy Q1 FY26 result: Profit at ₹512 crore, revenue up 27%

Adani Energy Q1 FY26 result: Profit at ₹512 crore, revenue up 27%

Adani Energy Q1 FY26 result: However, profit declined 20.8 per cent sequentially from ₹647.15 crore in Q4 FY25

Adani Energy

Image: Shutterstock

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹512.48 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025-25 (Q1 FY26), recovering from a loss of ₹823.92 crore in the same period last year. However, profit declined 20.8 per cent sequentially from ₹647.15 crore in Q4 FY25.  
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter rose 26.78 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,819.28 crore, up from ₹5,378.55 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 7.4 per cent from ₹6,347.58 crore in Q4 FY25. 
Adani Energy's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 14 per cent to a record high of ₹2,017 crore during the quarter driven by resilient performance in transmission and distribution segment and significant contribution from smart metering business segment, the company said in a BSE filing.  “We are pleased to report another robust quarter. The effective on-ground execution & focused O&M enabling consistent progress on the project capex growth continues to be our key performance yardstick as we stay focused on unlocking the huge locked-in growth potential in our core business segments. During this quarter, the company made strides to commission three new transmission lines and achieved industry leading daily run-rate in terms of smart meters installation,” said Kandarp Patel, chief executive officer (CEO) of Adani Energy Solutions.
 
   

More From This Section

Indian Bank

Indian Bank Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 24% to ₹2973 cr, income up 10%

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

ACC Q1 results: PAT climbs 4.35% to ₹375 cr; revenue up 18% at ₹6,035 cr

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Q1 result: Profit rises 32% to ₹1,162 crore, revenue up 18%

Canara bank

Canara Bank Q1 results: PAT rises 22% to ₹4,752 cr; income at ₹38,063 cr

Nestle

Nestle India Q1 profit down 13% to Rs 647 cr, Manish Tiwary named CMD

Topics : Adani Q1 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon