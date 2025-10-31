Friday, October 31, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vedanta Q2 profit falls 38% on exceptional item, revenue rises 6%

Vedanta Q2 profit falls 38% on exceptional item, revenue rises 6%

Despite the drop in profit, Vedanta's total income rose to ₹40,464 crore from ₹38,934 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

Aman Sahu New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Vedanta Ltd, led by industrialist Anil Agarwal, on Friday reported a 37.9 per cent fall in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3,479 crore for the September quarter, mainly due to exceptional expenses. The company had posted a PAT of ₹5,603 crore in the same period last year. 
Despite the drop in profit, Vedanta’s total income rose to ₹40,464 crore from ₹38,934 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
 
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

