Vedanta Q2 profit falls 38% on exceptional item, revenue rises 6%

Vedanta Ltd, led by industrialist Anil Agarwal, on Friday reported a 37.9 per cent fall in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3,479 crore for the September quarter, mainly due to exceptional expenses. The company had posted a PAT of ₹5,603 crore in the same period last year.
Despite the drop in profit, Vedanta’s total income rose to ₹40,464 crore from ₹38,934 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)