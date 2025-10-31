Friday, October 31, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI rejects bids for 7-year G-sec due to demand for higher yield

RBI rejects bids for 7-year G-sec due to demand for higher yield

Govt banks stay away from auction

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Another market participant said banks are not adding additional bonds to their held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolios. (Photo: PTI)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the auction for the seven-year government bond on Friday after market participants demanded a yield of around 6.60 per cent, which the RBI was unwilling to accept, dealers said.
 
According to market participants, accepting such high bids would have sent an adverse signal and pushed yields even higher. By rejecting the bids, the RBI conveyed its discomfort with elevated yield levels, leading to a softening in yields by the end of the trading session.
 
The government was willing to sell ₹11,000 crore worth of 6.28 per cent 2032 bonds. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.53 per cent, against the previous close of 6.57 per cent. Yields touched an intraday high of 6.60 per cent.
 
 
“The bidding was at around 6.60 per cent, at the level at which the 10-year (yield on benchmark bond) was trading. Given that the seven-year is an illiquid bond, which is mainly with banks, the bidding was for a higher yield,” said the treasury head at a private bank.
 
“If the RBI had accepted it, it would have sent a wrong signal to the market, and the yield might have gone higher. That is why the RBI rejected the bids,” said the treasury head at a private bank.

Also Read

Gold

RBI brings back more gold from abroad after West freezes Russia's reserves

Banks, bank

The changing turf for foreign banks amid selective opening, scrutinypremium

RBI bond issuance extension, government securities borrowing calendar, uniform pricing state bonds, multiple vs uniform auction method, long term bond yields India, commercial banks RBI request, central state bond supply pressure, 10 year benchmark b

Festival spending, GST outflows push banking system liquidity into deficitpremium

Banks, bank

Private banks reduce lending rates more than PSBs in current cycle

rbi rate cut, repo rate

WACR better aligned with repo rate amid improved liquidity: RBI report

 
The yield on the seven-year bond was trading at 6.46 per cent at the time of the auction, which later softened to settle at 6.43 per cent.
 
Market participants said public sector banks were completely absent from the seven-year bond auction. Dealers said the bidding turned weak as there was a technical breakout at 6.56 per cent, and many PSU banks are already sitting on large mark-to-market losses, making them reluctant to take on additional risk. Market participants expect the yield to breach 6.60 per cent and possibly retest 6.65 per cent levels, prompting PSU banks to stay on the sidelines.
 
“PSU banks were completely absent from the seven-year paper. The bidding was weak. There was a technical breakout at 6.56 per cent, and they are holding large loss positions, making it riskier to buy more,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 
Another market participant said banks are not adding additional bonds to their held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolios.
 
“After the change in the investment portfolio norms [which came into effect from April 1, 2024], banks are not willing to put more bonds in the HTM portfolio, and the seven-year bond is usually kept in the HTM of PSU banks. Given the rise in yields, nobody wants to take that risk,” said the treasury head at another private bank.
 
As per the RBI’s revised norms, banks are allowed to categorise their entire bond investment portfolio into three classifications: held-to-maturity (HTM), available-for-sale (AFS), and fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL). The new regulations integrate the existing subcategory of held-for-trading into the last category.
 
After transitioning to this framework, banks are not allowed to reclassify investments between categories (viz. HTM, AFS, and FVTPL) without the approval of their boards, as well as from the regulator. The norms mandate that securities classified under the HFT subcategory within FVTPL should be fair-valued daily, whereas other securities in FVTPL will be fair-valued at least quarterly, if not more frequently.
 
Under the new norm, banks must categorise bonds as HTM on a permanent basis, with the exception of 5 per cent of the portfolio that can be withdrawn throughout the year.
 

More From This Section

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

India's foreign exchange reserves drop by $6.93 billion to $695.36 billion

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

India's Apr-Sep fiscal deficit hits ₹5.73 trillion, 36.5% of FY26 estimate

fertilisers, farmer,

Industry bats for long-term deals; govt aid for DAP under recoveries

rare earth magnet, magnet

Some companies in India get China licences to import REMs, says MEA

Rupee

Rupee slips sharply as hopes of US Federal Reserve rate cut in Dec fade

Topics : RBI Policy RBI Governor RBI MPC Meeting RBI monetary policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon