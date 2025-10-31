Friday, October 31, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Strides Pharma Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 82% to ₹131.5 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,220.83 crore as compared to Rs 1,166.93 crore in the year-ago period

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Friday reported an 82 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 131.52 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025 on the back of strong revenue growth in 'other regulated markets' and lower expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 72.3 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,220.83 crore as compared to Rs 1,166.93 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,085.03 crore as compared to Rs 1,104.61 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

 

Commenting on the performance, Strides Pharma Science MD & Group CEO, Badree Komandur said, "Strides continues to deliver a strong performance in Q2FY26, with growth primarily driven by the 'other regulated markets'."  In an investor presentation, the company said in Q2 FY26 'other regulated markets' revenue was at USD 44 million, at a growth of 16 per cent. All regulated markets excluding the US form part of the Other Regulated Markets.

In the US market Q2FY26 revenue was at USD 73 million, up 2 per cent YoY despite intense competition in recent launches from new entrants, the company said.

Growth markets, including Africa operations and new geographies of LATAM (Latin America), MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) registered revenue of USD 17 million, up 7 per cent, it added.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

