Yes Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 18.3% to ₹654 crore on higher income

Yes Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 18.3% to ₹654 crore on higher income

The deposit growth came at 6.9% in the July-September period

YES BANK

Managing director and chief executive Prashant Kumar said the bank will be aiming to accelerate the credit growth to 10 per cent for the fiscal. He added that the worst is over for the NIMs and the same will go up from here on.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Yes Bank on Saturday reported 18.3 per cent rise in its September quarter net profit at Rs 654 crore on non-core income growth.

The private sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs 553 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income rose 4.6 per cent on the back of 6.4 per cent growth in its loanbook and a 0.10 per cent expansion in the net interest margin.

Managing director and chief executive Prashant Kumar said the bank will be aiming to accelerate the credit growth to 10 per cent for the fiscal. He added that the worst is over for the NIMs and the same will go up from here on.

 

The other income for the bank rose by 16.9 per cent to Rs 1,644 crore during the quarter.

The deposit growth came at 6.9 per cent in the July-September period.

The operating expenses increased by just 0.6 per cent on-year to Rs 2,649 crore, and a senior official explained that it used levers like focus on more productivity, decreasing the reliance on direct sales agents to distribute products and also winding down old systems which reduced the cost of annual maintenance contracts.

From an asset quality perspective, the fresh slippages came at Rs 1,248 crore, down from Rs 1,458 crore in the quarter-ago period. Gross non-performing assets ratio stood unchanged at 1.6 per cent as of September 30.

The overall provisions for the bank stood at Rs 419 crore, up 41 per cent as compared to the year-ago period and attributed largely to the impact of a corporate account's resolution.

The capital adequacy of the lender stood at 15.6 per cent at the end of the quarter, which included the core buffer level at 13.9 per cent.

Kumar said there is no immediate plan to change the business outlook after Japanese entity SMBC's over 24 per cent stake buy, and added that the bank will have its annual planning meeting as usual where the way forward will be decided.

The bank has a plan to add 80 new branches in FY26 and has already done 43 of the new points of presence, Kumar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company News YES Bank Q2 results

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

