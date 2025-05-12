Monday, May 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zaggle Q4 results: Net profit rises 67% to Rs 32 cr, revenue up 50%

Zaggle Q4 results: Net profit rises 67% to Rs 32 cr, revenue up 50%

During the quarter under review, the company's operating revenue rose 50 per cent to Rs 411 crore compared to Rs 273 crore a year ago

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 19 crore in the year-ago period, Zaggle said in a regulatory filing. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech platform Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services on Monday posted a 67 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 32 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 19 crore in the year-ago period, Zaggle said in a regulatory filing. 

During the quarter under review, the company's operating revenue rose 50 per cent to Rs 411 crore compared to Rs 273 crore a year ago.

"Building on our strong performance, we project our organic FY26 topline growth to range between 35 per cent and 40 per cent. As we continue to scale, we remain focused on driving margin expansion through increased operating leverage, operational efficiencies, and cross-sell opportunities," Zaggle Chairman Raj P Narayanam said. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

