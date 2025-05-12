Monday, May 12, 2025 | 07:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Morepen Lab Q4 net profit falls 31% to ₹20.31 cr, income up 10% at ₹470 cr

Morepen Lab Q4 net profit falls 31% to ₹20.31 cr, income up 10% at ₹470 cr

However, the company's total income has increased by 10.1 per cent to Rs 470.46 crore, from last year's Q4 income of Rs 427.31 crore.

Morepen Laboratories

Total income for the FY25 rose 7.3 per cent to Rs 1,830 crore from Rs 1,704 crore in the 2023-24 financial year. Image credit: www.morepen.com

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Morepen Laboratories has reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹20 crore in the March quarter, PAT has declined by 31 per cent from last year's Q4 results of ₹29 crore.
 
However, the company's total income has increased by 10.1 per cent to ₹470.46 crore, from last year's Q4 income of ₹427.31 crore.  The fall in PAT can be attributed to the rise in total expenses, as the company reported ₹444.75 crore as the total expenditutre in the Q4 FY25, a 15 per cent rise compared to the ₹385.1 crore total expenses during the Q4FY24.  The company's total income for the FY25 rose 7.3 per cent to Rs 1,830 crore from Rs 1,704 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.  PAT for FY25 declined to 4.3 per cent to ₹37.09 crore from the ₹38.79 crore net profit during the previous financial year.    ALSO READ: SRF Q4 net profit rises 24% to ₹526 crore on strong chemical sales 
  The company announced that its board has approved a final dividend of ₹0.20 per share (face value ₹2) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.
 
 
Additionally, the board has approved a proposal from its subsidiary, ''Noted the decision of the Board of Directors of Morepen Medipath Limited (formerly known as Morepen Medtech Limited), a subsidiary of the Company, to incorporate a Wholly Owned
Subsidiary in the mainland at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.'', the company said in an exchange filing. 
''The incorporation of the wholly owned subsidiary is intended to expand both the Business-toConsumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) customer segments and to provide greater access to the medical device business.'', the company added.

Shares of Morepen Laboratories closed 7.38 per cent higher at ₹60.38 each on the BSE today. 
   

Topics : Morepen Laboratories Ltd Q4 Results corporate earnings

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

