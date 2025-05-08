Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zee Entertainment Ltd Q4 results: Net profit jumps to ₹188.4 crore

Zee Entertainment Ltd Q4 results: Net profit jumps to ₹188.4 crore

Its total income was up 1.6 per cent to Rs 2,220.3 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 2,185.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

The growth was driven by both linear subscription revenue and ZEE5. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 188.4 crore in the January-March quarter, driven by effective cost management.

It had a net profit of Rs 13.4 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL).

Its total income was up 1.6 per cent to Rs 2,220.3 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 2,185.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

In "Q4 FY25 growth led by subscription revenue & other sales & services," said ZEEL adding it "enhanced profitability despite a weak advertising environment."  ZEEL's revenue from advertising was down 4.2 per cent to Rs 837.5 crore in the March quarter of FY 2024-25.

 

"Domestic advertising revenue declined by 27 per cent YoY for the quarter due to slowdown in macro advertising environment, postponement of Zee Cine Award, busy sports calendar and higher base in Q4 FY24," said ZEEL in an earning statement.

Also Read

Asian markets, stock market trading

Q4 results today: L&T, Union Bank, Britannia, Zeel, Asian Paints on May 8

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

Zee Entertainment sells Hyderabad property in Jubilee Hills for ₹99 crore

Zee

NCLAT dismisses IDBI Bank's plea for insolvency against Zee Entertainment

Sony, Zee, Sony-Zee merger

ZEE share price may double in 1-2 years, says CLSA with 'Outperform' rating

PremiumPunit Goenka, MD & CEO at Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Television still a 900 mn-people medium: Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka

However, its revenue from subscriptions was up 3.9 per cent to Rs 986.5 crore during the period under review.

The growth was "driven by both linear subscription revenue and ZEE5," it added.

Its revenue from 'other sales & service" segment was up three-fold to Rs 360.1 crore in the March quarter.

" Other sales and services up YoY due to higher number of movie released and higher syndication revenue," it said.

Total expenses of ZEEL in the March quarter were down 4.2 per cent to Rs 1,958.4 crore.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, ZEEL's profit soared to Rs 679.5 crore from Rs 141.4 crore a year ago in FY'24.

In FY'25 ZEEL's total consolidated income was at Rs 8,417.5 crore, down 4 per cent.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 111.10 on BSE, up 1.32 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Q4 profit at $80 million on revenue growth, lower costs

Titan

Titan Q4 net profit rises 13% to Rs 871 crore, income increases 18.8%

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T Q4 net profit jumps 25% to Rs 5,497 crore, beats Street estimates

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance Q4 net profit down 41.6% on lower income, higher costs

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge Q4 results: Profit down 12% at Rs 345 cr, revenue slips 7%

Topics : Zee Entertainment financial year oversubscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon