Q4 results today: L&T, Union Bank, Britannia, Zeel, Asian Paints on May 8

Q4 FY25 company results today: Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, IIFL Finance, and Rec will be among 74 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter on May 8

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro, Biscuit maker Britannia, Bharat Forge, and Asian Paints will be among 74 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Pidilite Industries, Kalyan Jewellers, MCX and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today.
 
Other major companies, including Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, IIFL Finance, and Rec, along with Union Bank of India, will also report their performance for the January-March quarter. 
 
 

Britannia Q4 result preview

Biscuit maker Britannia, known for brands like Marie Gold, Tiger, NutriChoice, Good Day, 50-50, and Milk Bikis, is expected to report a 2.65 per cent year-on-year decline in adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY25. According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, net profit is estimated at ₹523.62 crore, down from ₹538 crore a year ago. In Q3FY25, the company reported a PAT of ₹582 crore. 

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Q4 result preview

Analysts expect construction major L&T to post strong Q4 FY25 results. Revenue is projected to grow 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹77,789.05 crore, up from ₹67,078.7 crore in Q4 FY24. PAT is estimated to rise 13.2 per cent to ₹4,870.53 crore, compared to ₹4,302.5 crore a year earlier. 
 

Market overview May 8

Indian equity benchmark indices ended with modest gains on Wednesday, May 7, following India’s precision strikes on terror training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The BSE Sensex rose 105.71 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 80,746.78, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 34.80 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 24,414.40.
 
Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index advancing 1.36 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index rising 1.16 per cent. 
 
On Thursday, May 8, market sentiment may be influenced by the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady amid ongoing concerns over inflation and unemployment. Geopolitical tensions following India’s strike on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK could also weigh on investor confidence. Additionally, investors will closely watch corporate earnings for the fourth quarter.
 
As of 6:47 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,377, about 85 points below the Nifty futures’ previous close.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 8

  1. Aarti Industries Limited
  2. Abhishek Finlease Limited
  3. Automobile Corporation of Goa Limited
  4. Andhra Paper Limited
  5. Aptech Limited
  6. Asahi Songwon Colors Limited
  7. Asarfi Hospital Limited
  8. Asian Paints Limited
  9. Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Limited
  10. Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Limited
  11. Bharat Forge Limited
  12. Biocon Limited
  13. Bodhtree Consulting Limited
  14. Britannia Industries Limited
  15. Canara Bank
  16. Ceigall India Limited
  17. CFL Capital Financial Services Limited
  18. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited
  19. Cadsys (India) Limited
  20. D.B. Corp Limited
  21. Dilip Buildcon Limited
  22. DIC India Limited
  23. EPL Limited
  24. Epsom Properties Limited
  25. Escorts Kubota Limited
  26. Fine Organic Industries Limited
  27. GG Automotive Gears Limited
  28. GHCL Limited
  29. Gold Coin Health Foods Limited
  30. GTL Infrastructure Limited
  31. Harsha Engineers International Limited
  32. Hindustan Construction Company Limited
  33. ideaForge Technology Limited
  34. IIFL Finance Limited
  35. Jindal Stainless Limited
  36. Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Limited
  37. Kalyan Jewellers India Limited
  38. Kamdhenu Ventures Limited
  39. Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Limited
  40. Larsen & Toubro Limited
  41. Maral Overseas Limited
  42. Mayur Uniquoters Limited
  43. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited
  44. Medico Remedies Limited
  45. Mitsu Chem Plast Limited
  46. Morarka Finance Limited
  47. Muthoot Microfin Limited
  48. Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Limited
  49. Oasis Securities Limited
  50. Oil Country Tubular Limited
  51. Parshwanath Corporation Limited
  52. Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Limited
  53. Pidilite Industries Limited
  54. Prerna Infrabuild Limited
  55. Rain Industries Limited
  56. REC Limited
  57. Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Limited
  58. R Systems International Limited
  59. Sera Investments & Finance India Limited
  60. SG Finserve Limited
  61. Sika Interplant Systems Limited
  62. Silver Touch Technologies Limited
  63. SJS Enterprises Limited
  64. Skyline Millars Limited
  65. Solid Stone Company Limited
  66. Sula Vineyards Limited
  67. Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited
  68. Syschem (India) Limited
  69. Titan Company Limited
  70. Triveni Glass Limited
  71. Union Bank of India
  72. Vesuvius India Limited
  73. Yogi Infra Projects Limited
  74. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Upcoming IPO 2025
