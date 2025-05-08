Q4 results today: L&T, Union Bank, Britannia, Zeel, Asian Paints on May 8

Larsen & Toubro, Biscuit maker Britannia, Bharat Forge, and Asian Paints will be among 74 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Pidilite Industries, Kalyan Jewellers, MCX and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today.
Other major companies, including Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, IIFL Finance, and Rec, along with Union Bank of India, will also report their performance for the January-March quarter.
Britannia Q4 result preview
Biscuit maker Britannia, known for brands like Marie Gold, Tiger, NutriChoice, Good Day, 50-50, and Milk Bikis, is expected to report a 2.65 per cent year-on-year decline in adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY25. According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, net profit is estimated at ₹523.62 crore, down from ₹538 crore a year ago. In Q3FY25, the company reported a PAT of ₹582 crore.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Q4 result preview
Analysts expect construction major L&T to post strong Q4 FY25 results. Revenue is projected to grow 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹77,789.05 crore, up from ₹67,078.7 crore in Q4 FY24. PAT is estimated to rise 13.2 per cent to ₹4,870.53 crore, compared to ₹4,302.5 crore a year earlier.
Market overview May 8
Indian equity benchmark indices ended with modest gains on Wednesday, May 7, following India’s precision strikes on terror training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The BSE Sensex rose 105.71 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 80,746.78, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 34.80 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 24,414.40.
Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index advancing 1.36 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index rising 1.16 per cent.
On Thursday, May 8, market sentiment may be influenced by the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady amid ongoing concerns over inflation and unemployment. Geopolitical tensions following India’s strike on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK could also weigh on investor confidence. Additionally, investors will closely watch corporate earnings for the fourth quarter.
As of 6:47 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,377, about 85 points below the Nifty futures’ previous close.
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 8
- Aarti Industries Limited
- Abhishek Finlease Limited
- Automobile Corporation of Goa Limited
- Andhra Paper Limited
- Aptech Limited
- Asahi Songwon Colors Limited
- Asarfi Hospital Limited
- Asian Paints Limited
- Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Limited
- Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Limited
- Bharat Forge Limited
- Biocon Limited
- Bodhtree Consulting Limited
- Britannia Industries Limited
- Canara Bank
- Ceigall India Limited
- CFL Capital Financial Services Limited
- Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited
- Cadsys (India) Limited
- D.B. Corp Limited
- Dilip Buildcon Limited
- DIC India Limited
- EPL Limited
- Epsom Properties Limited
- Escorts Kubota Limited
- Fine Organic Industries Limited
- GG Automotive Gears Limited
- GHCL Limited
- Gold Coin Health Foods Limited
- GTL Infrastructure Limited
- Harsha Engineers International Limited
- Hindustan Construction Company Limited
- ideaForge Technology Limited
- IIFL Finance Limited
- Jindal Stainless Limited
- Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Limited
- Kalyan Jewellers India Limited
- Kamdhenu Ventures Limited
- Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Limited
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Maral Overseas Limited
- Mayur Uniquoters Limited
- Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited
- Medico Remedies Limited
- Mitsu Chem Plast Limited
- Morarka Finance Limited
- Muthoot Microfin Limited
- Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Limited
- Oasis Securities Limited
- Oil Country Tubular Limited
- Parshwanath Corporation Limited
- Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries Limited
- Pidilite Industries Limited
- Prerna Infrabuild Limited
- Rain Industries Limited
- REC Limited
- Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Limited
- R Systems International Limited
- Sera Investments & Finance India Limited
- SG Finserve Limited
- Sika Interplant Systems Limited
- Silver Touch Technologies Limited
- SJS Enterprises Limited
- Skyline Millars Limited
- Solid Stone Company Limited
- Sula Vineyards Limited
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited
- Syschem (India) Limited
- Titan Company Limited
- Triveni Glass Limited
- Union Bank of India
- Vesuvius India Limited
- Yogi Infra Projects Limited
- Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited