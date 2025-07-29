Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC Q1FY26 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹6,108.46 crore in April-June

NTPC Q1FY26 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹6,108.46 crore in April-June

NTPC, the country's largest power generation company, had recorded a net profit of ₹5,506.07 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year

NTPC Ltd receives 13 bids for minority stake sale in Green Energy arm

NTPC's revenues from operations came down to ₹47,065.36 crore in the first quarter from ₹48,528.88 crore in the same period a year ago. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 11 per cent to ₹6,108.46 crore in June quarter.

NTPC, the country's largest power generation company, had recorded a net profit of ₹5,506.07 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

The company's revenues from operations came down to ₹47,065.36 crore in the first quarter from ₹48,528.88 crore in the same period a year ago. However, other income increased to ₹755.75 crore from ₹452.80 crore year-on-year. Total expenses were at ₹42,539.94 crore as against ₹41,844.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

However, NTPC brought down its fuel cost (a major component in power generation) to ₹24,973.04 crore from ₹27,844.82 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 2025 included ₹2,331.44 crore on account of sale of energy through trading.

 

Sale of energy through trading also includes exports amounting to ₹226.34 crore to Nepal and Bangladesh by NWN Ltd., a subsidiary of the company. Meanwhile, the company's board has approved the re-appointment of Gurdeep Singh as Chairman & Managing Director of NTPC Limited.

Singh has been appointed as Additional Director and designated as CMD with effect from August 1, 2025 till July 31, 2026 or "till assumption of charge of the post by the regular incumbent or until further orders", NTPC said.

The proposal remains subject to approval of shareholders of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The company's board in a meeting held on May 24, also recommended a final dividend of ₹3.35 per share for FY25 and has fixed September 4, 2025 as the record date for ascertaining the illegibility of shareholders.

Once approved, the payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on or after September 25. NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation company, through conventional and renewable sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

