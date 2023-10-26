close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

ACC Ltd Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 387 cr; revenue up 11%

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 4,644.78 crore, compared to Rs 4,057.08 crore year-on-year, registering a rise of 14.48 per cent

ACC Q2 net dips 29% at Rs 82 cr

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The consolidated net profit of ACC Limited for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) stood at Rs 387.88 crore, the company said in a BSE filing. However, in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the net loss stood at Rs 87.32 crore. Compared to Rs 466.14 crore in Q1FY24, the net profit was down 16.78 per cent.

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 4,434.73 crore, compared to Rs 3,987.34 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a rise of 11.22 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue for operations was down 14.47 per cent. It stood at Rs 5,201.11 crore in Q1FY24.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 4,644.78 crore, compared to Rs 4,057.08 crore y-o-y, registering a rise of 14.48 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was down 11.99 per cent. It was Rs 5278.02 crore in Q1FY24.

At 1:52 pm, the ACC Limited stock was trading at Rs 1,883.75.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

RBI removes restrictions on individuals from opening interest-earning FCAs

ACC Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 105% YoY to Rs 466 cr, revenue up 16%

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Print media revenue to rise 13-15% in FY24 due to higher ad spends: CRISIL

PNB Q2 results: Net profit surges 327% to Rs 1,756 cr, gross NPAs at 6.9%

Canara Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 3606 cr; NPA down 27%

Indus Towers Q2 results: Net profit increases 49% to Rs 1,295 cr

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Q2 results: Net profit rises 34% to Rs 124 cr

Gulf Oil Lubricants India PAT grows 41% to Rs 73.63 cr in Sept quarter

Topics : ACC Cement Q2 results Markets Companies BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon