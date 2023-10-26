ACC Ltd Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 387 cr; revenue up 11%

The consolidated net profit of ACC Limited for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) stood at Rs 387.88 crore, the company said in a BSE filing. However, in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the net loss stood at Rs 87.32 crore. Compared to Rs 466.14 crore in Q1FY24, the net profit was down 16.78 per cent.

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 4,434.73 crore, compared to Rs 3,987.34 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a rise of 11.22 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue for operations was down 14.47 per cent. It stood at Rs 5,201.11 crore in Q1FY24.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 4,644.78 crore, compared to Rs 4,057.08 crore y-o-y, registering a rise of 14.48 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was down 11.99 per cent. It was Rs 5278.02 crore in Q1FY24.

At 1:52 pm, the ACC Limited stock was trading at Rs 1,883.75.