Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / ACC Q2 results: PAT falls to Rs 200 cr, revenue at Rs 4,613.52 cr

ACC Q2 results: PAT falls to Rs 200 cr, revenue at Rs 4,613.52 cr

The company had logged a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 387.88 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, ACC Ltd said in a regulatory filing

Q2 earnings, Q2

ACC said its Q2 revenue is the highest over the last five years.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 199.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The company had logged a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 387.88 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, ACC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 4,613.52 crore as compared to Rs 4,434.73 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

ACC said its Q2 revenue is the highest over the last five years driven by higher trade sales volume and premium product as percentage of trade sales.

 

Total expenses were higher at Rs 4,452.73 crore as compared to Rs 4,127.11 crore.

The results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 are not comparable with the year-ago periods as these include consolidated financial results of Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd (ACCPL), which ACC Ltd took control of on January 8, 2024, the filing said.

More From This Section

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar Q2 results: Net profit rises to Rs 311 cr on higher revenue

Q2 earnings, Q2

Colgate-Palmolive Q2 result: Profit rises 16% to Rs 395 cr; sales up by 10%

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Ltd

Piramal Pharma Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 23 crore

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Q2 results today: ITC and Adani Wilmar among 114 firms to post earnings

Hindustan Uniliver, HUL

Hindustan Unilever Q2 results: Net profit down 2.4%, volume growth at 3%

ACC had acquired the remaining 55 per cent of the voting share capital of ACCPL along with its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary Asian Fine Cements Pvt Ltd (AFCPL) for a cash consideration of Rs 422.63 crore.

"Our growth is being driven by robust demand for high-quality cement products across all markets...," ACC Ltd Whole Time Director & CEO Ajay Kapur said.

He further said,"Our financial results this quarter, fuelled by higher volumes, cost optimization, increasing efficiencies, and agility, build the momentum for our growth strategy for FY'25 and beyond."  On the outlook, the company said, overall, industry expects improvement in demand in H2 FY25, which is likely to be driven by post monsoon pickup in construction and housing activity.

The government's continued focus on infrastructure development - roads, highways, railways, and metros - will continue to be the key demand driver, it added.

Sanction of additional houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural and urban) along with increase in industrial and commercial capex is expected to meaningfully create future cement demand, the company said.

"We expect cement demand to register growth of 4-5 per cent during FY 2025," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja-ACC plans to set up Rs 1,000 crore offices in Ahmedabad, Delhi

Ambuja cements

Ambuja Cements poised for highest volume growth: Nomura upgrades to 'Buy'

PremiumAdani, Adani Group

How to trade Adani stocks amid Hindenburg-Sebi row? Here's what charts say

Ambuja cements

Ambuja Cements acquires Penna Cement at enterprise value of Rs 10,422 cr

Profit

ACC Q4 results: PAT grows over three-fold to Rs 749 crore, revenue up 13%

Topics : ACC Cement ACC results Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon