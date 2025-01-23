Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / MakeMyTrip Q3 results: Profit up 12% at $27.1 mn led by hotel bookings

MakeMyTrip Q3 results: Profit up 12% at $27.1 mn led by hotel bookings

MakeMyTrip Q3FY25 results: Hotel and package segment drove revenue growth, followed by bus and air ticketing

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

MakeMyTrip (MMT), the Nasdaq-listed online travel aggregator, on Thursday reported 11.8 per cent rise in profit at  $27.1 million for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from $24.2 million reported during the same quarter last year.
 
The company's revenue surged by 24.8 per cent, reaching $267.4 million, up from $214.2 million year-on-year.  In a statement regarding the results, the company highlighted that "the increase in revenue was primarily due to strong travel demand in India for both domestic and international outbound travel in the quarter ended December 31, 2024."

Segment-wis growth

This growth was primarily driven by MMT's hotels and packages segment, which generated $121.9 million in Q3 FY25, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 24.9 per cent. Notably, the bus ticketing segment experienced the most significant revenue growth, soaring by 31.3 per cent to $35 million.  “The Indian travel and tourism sector is witnessing robust growth, reflecting a strong desire among travelers to explore new horizons. While Indian destinations continue to shine, many countries have made significant efforts to attract Indian travelers. Our strong performance this quarter reflects these macro trends, along with our focused execution and commitment to customer centricity,” Group Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Magow said commenting on the results.   ALSO READ: Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 results: Profit up 2.5% at Rs 1,413 cr, revenue rises 16%
 
 
The air ticketing business also contributed positively, with revenue increasing by 20 per cent to $93.8 million during the same period. MakeMyTrip attributed this robust performance to a surge in travel demand across India for both domestic and international outbound travel.  
“Our disciplined approach to cost management, combined with targeted investments in technology and customer experience, has enabled us to capitalise on growing travel demand and drive profitable growth," Group Chief Financial Officer Mohit Kabra added.
   

More From This Section

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 results: Profit up 2.5% at Rs 1,413 cr, revenue rises 16%

Adani

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 results: Net profit jumps 80% to Rs 625 crore

early-bird results for Q3FY25

Zee Ent Q3 results: Profit soars 180% to Rs 164 cr, revenue down 8%

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Alivus Life Q3 results: Net profit rises to Rs 137 cr, revenue jumps 12%

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement Q3 result: Profit down 17% at Rs 1,470 cr, revenue up 3%

Topics : MakeMyTrip Q3 results BS Web Reports Travel portals hotel booking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon