Adani Ports Q4 results: Net Profit jumps 76% at Rs 2,040 cr, revenue up 19%

Q4FY24 results: The board of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has recommended a dividend Rs 6 per equity share of Rs 2 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24

Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

India's largest private port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,039.66 (Attributable to equity holders of the parent), for the quarter ending on March 31 in the financial year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24). This was a 76.2 per cent increase from Rs 1,157.55 reported in the year-ago period.

The company reported a 19 per cent jump in revenue from operations at Rs 6,896.5 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 5,796.85 crore.
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were trading at Rs 1,345.60 on the BSE at 1:35 pm following the company's Q4 financial results.

The board of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has recommended a dividend Rs 6 per equity share of Rs 2 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholder at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). 

First Published: May 02 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

