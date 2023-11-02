close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Adani Power Q2 results: Profit after tax rises multi-fold to Rs 6,594 crore

Sequentially, Adani Power PAT for Q2FY24 was down 24.7 per cent

Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Riding on higher income, Adani Power’s profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September-23 (Q2FY24) rose multi-fold to Rs 6,594 crore. The company also reported a tax credit for the quarter under review.

For Q2FY24, Adani Power’s PAT was at Rs 6,594 crore, higher from Rs 696 crore a year ago. Net sales for the quarter under review were at Rs 12,991 crore, up 84.4 per cent from Rs 7,044 crore reported in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Sequentially, Adani Power PAT for Q2FY24 was down 24.7 per cent.

In its result statement, Adani Power said consolidated continuing Ebitda for Q2 FY24 higher by 202 per cent at Rs 4,336 crore due to greater sales volumes, lower fuel cost, and higher merchant tariffs. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation.

Other income for the company was up 38.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 1,945 crore. The company said during the quarter, it has also accounted for a late/delayed payment surcharge of Rs 266.68 crore from MSEDCL, disclosed as other income.

In its results notes, Adani Power said, the current tax and deferred tax expenses in relation to the company's profits for the current quarter under review are nil on account of utilization of past unused tax credits.

Further, the company said it has recognised deferred tax assets of Rs 1,359.32 crore on its unused tax credits since it has become probable that taxable profit will be available in the future against which such tax credits can be utilised.

Also Read

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Tata Motors Q2 net profit at Rs 3,764 crore, revenue at Rs 1.05 trillion

Adani Enterprises Q2FY24 results: Profit after tax halves to Rs 228 crore

Infibeam Avenues posts Rs 40.9 crore profit in Q2, income rises 6.3%

Dabur Q2 results: Net profit rises 5.1% to Rs 515 cr, ad spends grow 42.6%

Indian Energy Exchange Q2 result: Net profit up over 21% to Rs 86 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Adani Power Q2 results

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon