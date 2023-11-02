close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Adani Enterprises Q2FY24 results: Profit after tax halves to Rs 228 crore

For Q2FY24, Adani Enterprises reported a PAT of Rs 228 crore, 50 per cent lower from a year ago

Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Profit after tax (PAT) for Adani Enterprises for the quarter ended September 2023 (Q2FY24) halved from a year ago with higher segment losses from commercial mining and a dip in profits from the integrated resource management (IRM) business.

For Q2FY24, Adani Enterprises reported a PAT of Rs 228 crore, 50 per cent lower from a year ago. Net sales for the company also dipped 41 per cent, to Rs 22,517 crore. Sequentially, the company’s PAT declined 66.2 per cent.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation or Ebitda for the quarter, the company said, increased by 39 per cent to Rs 2,979 crore on account of strong incubating businesses.

Dragging Adani Enterprises’ PAT in the quarter under review was the commercial mining and the IRM business. Losses for the commercial mining segment widened to Rs 339 crore, from Rs 132 crore a year back. Profit for the IRM business fell to Rs 1,022.88 crore, from Rs 1,126.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Segment-wise, the new energy eco-system for the company saw a multi-fold rise in profits at Rs 430.59 crore, higher from Rs 4.77 crore quarterly profit a year ago.

The company in its result statement said the exceptional items for the quarter under review also included a decrease of Rs 88 crore in realisable value of assets held for sale by Mundra Solar PV, a subsidiary of the company.

Adani Enterprises’ Q2FY24 profit was also helped by a two-time rise in other income to Rs 549 crore.

Also Read

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani Wilmar Q2FY24 result: FMCG major reports net loss of Rs 130 crore

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Infibeam Avenues posts Rs 40.9 crore profit in Q2, income rises 6.3%

Dabur Q2 results: Net profit rises 5.1% to Rs 515 cr, ad spends grow 42.6%

Indian Energy Exchange Q2 result: Net profit up over 21% to Rs 86 crore

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Q2 result: Profit rises 5-fold to Rs 89 cr

Suzlon Energy Q2 result: Profit up 81% to Rs 102 crore on fall in expenses

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Adani Enterprise Ltd Q2 results Indian companies

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon