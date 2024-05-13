Aditya Birla Capital Q4 result: Consolidated net profit up 33% at Rs 812 cr

Aditya Birla Capital reported 33 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 812 crore (excluding one-off gains) in the January-March quarter of financial year 2024 compared to Rs 609 crore in Q4 FY23 on the back of healthy growth in revenues.

The consolidated net profit without including one-off items for the reported quarter stood at around Rs 1,245 crore.

During Q4 FY24, Aditya Birla Capital sold about 5 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Sun Life.

Sequentially, the net profit is 10.32 per cent up year-on-year from Rs 736 crore recorded in the third quarter of FY24.

The company's consolidated revenue grew by 32 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,079 crore, up from Rs 9,146 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2023.





For Q4 FY24, the Net Interest Income of Aditya Birla Finance increased to Rs 1,693 crore from Rs 1,271 crore in the corresponding year-ago period. The Net Interest Margin of the firm stood at 6.86 per cent as compared to 6.88 per cent in the year-ago period.

Overall lending portfolio of Aditya Birla Capital's non-banking financial company arm saw 31 per cent year-on-year improvement to Rs 1.24 trillion at the end of March 2024. The Assets Under Management of the business (asset management company, life insurance and health insurance) grew by 31 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.06 trillion.

Disbursements of the non-banking financial company grew by 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18,123 crore in Q4 FY24. The overall loan portfolio improved by 31 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.06 trillion. Loans to retail, small and medium enterprises and high net worth individuals accounted for 67 per cent of the total loan portfolio.

The disbursements of Aditya Birla Housing Finance Company grew by 64 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,933 crore in Q4 FY24. The loan portfolio of the company improved 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18,420 crore.

The key profitability margin – the Value of New Business margin – of Aditya Birla Life Insurance increased to 20.2 per cent in FY24. Meanwhile, the individual first-year premium income dropped to Rs 1,316 crore from Rs 1,336 crore in Q4 FY23.

The combined ratio of Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company stayed stable at 110 per cent during FY24. The gross written premium grew to Rs 1,302 crore from Rs 859 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company said it continues to expand its physical footprint with a pan-India presence of 1,474 branches across all businesses as of March 31, 2024. The branch expansion is targeted at driving penetration into tier 3 and tier 4 towns and new customer segments.