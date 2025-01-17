Business Standard

Aether Industries Q3 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 43.3 cr

Aether Industries Q3 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 43.3 cr

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing

q3 results

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Speciality chemical manufacturer Aether Industries posted a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 43.3 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year on strong sales, the company said on Friday.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 233.32 crore during the October-December quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 166 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the company, the Gujarat Pollution Control Board has revoked the closure order on January 9 this year, allowing the company to resume full operations at its facility-II in Surat.  ALSO READ: Wipro Q3 results: Net profit jumps 24.4% to Rs 3,354 cr; revenue up 0.5%

 

The closure order was issued following a fire accident on November 29, 2023.

It said the claim for stock loss has been submitted to the surveyor in Q3FY'25 and is expected to be settled in Q4FY25.

The company is focusing on new business segments 'renewable and sustainability' and 'oil and gas' apart from existing areas of agrochemicals and pharma.

Q3 results corporate earnings Specialty chemicals

Jan 17 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

