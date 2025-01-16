Business Standard

Home / Companies / Results / Reliance Jio Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 24% to Rs 6,477 crore

Reliance Jio Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 24% to Rs 6,477 crore

Its standalone net profit of Rs 6,477 crore in October-December 2024 compared to Rs 5,208 crore in the same period a year back

Jio IPO size is being derived on the basis of its valuation benchmarked against Airtel

Jio's revenue from operations was up at Rs 29,307 crore from Rs 25,368 crore in October-December 2023.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, on Thursday reported a 24 per cent jump in its October-December quarter net profit as average per-user revenue rose largely due to tariff hike.

Its standalone net profit of Rs 6,477 crore in October-December 2024 compared to Rs 5,208 crore in the same period a year back and Rs 6,231 crore in the preceding July-September 2024 quarter, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Jio's revenue from operations was up at Rs 29,307 crore from Rs 25,368 crore in October-December 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

