Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Ajmera Realty Q2 results: Net profit increases 57% to Rs 35.35 crore

Ajmera Realty Q2 results: Net profit increases 57% to Rs 35.35 crore

Total income rose to Rs 204.12 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 147.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

Q2

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited on Monday reported a 57 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 35.35 crore in the September quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 22.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 204.12 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 147.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has raised Rs 225 crore from investors on preferential allotment basis.

Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infra India is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

This realty stock has surged 50% in 2 weeks; zoomed 107% thus far in CY2024

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q1 results: PAT jumps 49% to Rs 31.43 cr

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Ajmera Realty hits upper circuit on stellar Q1FY25 nos; profit zooms 49%

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Ajmera Realty's shares in news as sales rise 36% YoY to Rs 306 cr in Q1

diamonds, diamond industry

Surat's diamond industry hopes to regain its shine this festive season

Topics : Ajmera Group Q2 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon