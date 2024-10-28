Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Adani Power Q2 results: Net profit declines 50% to Rs 3,297.52 crore

Adani Power Q2 results: Net profit declines 50% to Rs 3,297.52 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,594.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, a BSE filing stated

Adani Power

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Power on Monday reported a 50 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,297.52 crore in the September quarter compared to a year ago, mainly due to lower income as well as higher taxes.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,594.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, a BSE filing stated.

The company explained that there were lower one-time revenue recognition of prior period items of Rs 1,020 crore in the first half of FY25 (April-September 2024) as compared to Rs 9,278 crore in H1 FY24, following the resolution of all major regulatory matters and realisation of outstanding dues from discoms (power distribution companies) in the previous year.

 

It also stated that the one-time prior period revenue recognition in Q2 FY25 (July-September 2024) was Rs 598 crore, as compared to Rs 2,781 crore in Q2 FY24.

The company had higher tax expenses, including deferred tax charge totalling to Rs 1,829 crore in H1 FY25, whereas H1 FY24 had recognition of deferred tax credit of Rs 1,330 crore.

In the second quarter of the current fiscal, the company had a tax expense of Rs 837 crore as compared to a deferred tax credit of Rs 1,371 crore in the year-ago period.

More From This Section

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 168% to Rs 3,593 cr

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

IOC Q2 results: PAT falls 98% to Rs 180 cr on fall in refining, fuel margin

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements Q2FY25 results: Net profit dips 42.5% to Rs 456 crore

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

BHEL Q2 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 106 cr on higher revenues

Q2 earnings, Q2

Welspun Living Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases to Rs 202.4 cr

Total income of the company dropped to Rs 14,062.84 crore in the quarter from Rs 14,935.68 crore in the same period a year ago.

S B Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power, said in a statement, "Adani Power has embarked on the next phase of its growth journey, swiftly achieving capacity expansion milestones and securing power supply agreements to ensure long-term revenue stability."  Additionally, Khyalia stated that the company is committed to rapidly turning around our recently acquired stressed power plants by utilising our core competencies and strengths.

The board of directors has approved the raising of funds by way of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures amounting up to Rs 5,000 crore, comprising up to Rs 2,500 crore by way of public issue and up to Rs 2,500 crore by way of private placement, in one or more tranches.

The board has delegated the powers to the management committee to, among other things, approve, implement and carry out activities in connection with the issue.

Consolidated power sale volume at 21.9 BU (billion units) in Q2 FY25 was up by 21 per cent from 18.1 BU in Q2 FY24, due to improved power demand and higher operating capacity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Q2 results today: Airtel, Adani Power and BHEL among 168 to post earnings

JSW energy

JSW Energy outbids Adani Power for KSK Mahanadi with Rs 15,985 crore offer

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Here's why Adani Power share price is buzzing in trade on October 24

power

Adani, Jindal Power among bidders for Sinnar Thermal Power takeover

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stocks To Watch: RIL, HCLTech, L&T, Adani Power, Atul Auto, SpiceJet

Topics : Adani Power Adani Group Q2 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon