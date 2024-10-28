Bharti Airtel Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 168% to Rs 3,593 cr

Bharti Airtel reported a smaller-than-expected second-quarter profit on Monday, as the telecom operator's expenses outweighed gains from its first tariff hike in over two years.
India's No.2 wireless carrier's consolidated net profit climbed 168 per cent to Rs 3,593 crore ($427.49 million) in the July-September quarter, missing analysts' average estimate of Rs 4,483 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)