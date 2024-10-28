Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Bharti Airtel Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 168% to Rs 3,593 cr

Bharti Airtel Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 168% to Rs 3,593 cr

India's No.2 wireless carrier's consolidated net profit climbed 168% to Rs 3,593 crore ($427.49 million) in the July-September quarter

Airtel

The company missed analysts' average estimate of Rs 4,483 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel reported a smaller-than-expected second-quarter profit on Monday, as the telecom operator's expenses outweighed gains from its first tariff hike in over two years.

India's No.2 wireless carrier's consolidated net profit climbed 168 per cent to Rs 3,593 crore ($427.49 million) in the July-September quarter, missing analysts' average estimate of Rs 4,483 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Q2 results today: Airtel, Adani Power and BHEL among 168 to post earnings

Airtel

Airtel's AI system blocks 154 mn spam calls, 8 mn such SMS in West Bengal

airtel bharti airtel

Bharti Airtel gets CCI approval to up stake in Indus Tower to over 50%

Sunil Mittal

Satellite 'magic bullet', offers chance to cover areas left out: Mittal

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Musk's Starlink wins as Centre denies Ambani, Mittal spectrum auction pitch

Topics : Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel result Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon