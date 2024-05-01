Ambuja Cements Q4FY24 results: Net profit surges 64% to Rs 1,055 crore

Ambuja Cements Limited on May 1, 2024 reported a 63.60 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,055.16 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31 in financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24). The company had reported a net profit of Rs 644.94 crore during the same period last year (Q4FY23).

Sequentially, the net profit went up 28.20 per cent from Rs 823.05 crore in the last quarter.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 11.64 per cent to Rs 8,893.99 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 7,965.98 crore reported in the year before. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the revenue for operations stood at Rs 8,128.80 crore.

The company reported a total income of Rs 9,127.45 crore for Q4. This was an increase of 10.62 per cent from Rs 8,250.45 crore reported during the year-ago period.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the total income was up 9.67 per cent. It was Rs 8,322.45 crore in Q3FY24.