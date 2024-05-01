Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ambuja Cements Q4FY24 results: Net profit surges 64% to Rs 1,055 crore

Ambuja Cements' revenue from operations increased by 11.64% to Rs 8,893.99 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 7,965.98 crore reported in the year before

Ambuja cements

Photo: Bloomberg

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ambuja Cements Limited on May 1, 2024 reported a 63.60 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,055.16 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31 in financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24). The company had reported a net profit of Rs 644.94 crore during the same period last year (Q4FY23).

Sequentially, the net profit went up 28.20 per cent from Rs 823.05 crore in the last quarter.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's revenue from operations increased by 11.64 per cent to Rs 8,893.99 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 7,965.98 crore reported in the year before. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the revenue for operations stood at Rs 8,128.80 crore.

The company reported a total income of Rs 9,127.45 crore for Q4. This was an increase of 10.62 per cent from Rs 8,250.45 crore reported during the year-ago period. 

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the total income was up 9.67 per cent. It was Rs 8,322.45 crore in Q3FY24.
Topics : Ambuja Cements BS Web Reports Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Godrej Group SplitStock Market Holidays ListLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIsrael-Hamas WarAstraZeneca | Covishield VaccineMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon