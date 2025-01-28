Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Arvind Q3 result: Profit jumps 13% on strong festive demand for textiles

Arvind Q3 result: Profit jumps 13% on strong festive demand for textiles

The festive season, running from September to January, traditionally contributes significantly to retailers' annual sales as consumer spending surges during the period

q3

Textile manufacturers capitalised on the steady demand by offering discounts to attract buyers, despite the headwinds from persistent inflation | ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian clothing retailer Arvind Ltd reported a 13 per cent rise in its third-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for textiles during the festive season.

The company, which retails international brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Arrow, and Calvin Klein, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 103 crore ($11.90 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from Rs 91.7 crore a year earlier.

The festive season, running from September to January, traditionally contributes significantly to retailers' annual sales as consumer spending surges during the period.

Textile manufacturers capitalised on the steady demand by offering discounts to attract buyers, despite the headwinds from persistent inflation.

 

Arvind reported a near 11 per cent growth in revenue from operations, driven by an 11 per cent increase in revenue from its core textile segment, which accounts for 74 per cent of its total sales.

Also Read

sin tax

ITC, UB, Delta Corp: Trading strategies for sin stocks ahead of Budget 2025

Baghpat event

LIVE: 5 dead, over 40 injured after wooden structure collapses at Baghpat community event

Dallewal

Won't end indefinite fast till farmers' demands accepted, says Dallewal

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 900 pts to 76,250; Broader mkts pare some loss, Financials, Auto up

stock trading

Apar Industries shares tank 20% on disappointing December quarter results

The textile segment saw strong volume growth during the quarter, aided by new customer acquisitions, while margins remained stable across segments, Arvind said in its investor presentation.

Total expenses grew 10 per cent during the reported quarter as prices of cotton, its key raw material, remained elevated.

The advanced materials segment, through which Arvind makes fabrics and protective gear for construction work, grew 9 per cent.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q3 results today: Cipla, TVS Motor, Hyundai to post earnings on Jan 28

Indian Oil

IOCL Q3 net profit shrinks 76% to Rs 2,115 crore as refining margins fall

Coal India

Coal India Q3 results: Profit drops 17% to Rs 8,506 cr, dividend declared

Canara bank

Canara Bank Q3 results: Profit rises 12.25% to Rs 4,104 cr, NII down 3%

early-bird results for Q3FY25

ACC Q3FY25 results: Profit skyrockets 103% to Rs 1,092 cr, revenue up 7%

Topics : Arvind Ltd Q3 results Textiles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUnion Budget expectations LIVELatest News LIVEApple releases iOS 18.3 updateBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon