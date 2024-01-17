Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Asian Paints Q3 results: Net profit up 35% to Rs 1,448 cr on strong sales

Consolidated net profit rose about 35% to 14.48 billion rupees ($174.15 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, it said in a filing

Asian Paints

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's top paintmaker Asian Paints reported a larger-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong sales in its mainstay decorative business.

Consolidated net profit rose about 35% to 14.48 billion rupees ($174.15 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, it said in a filing, surpassing analysts expectations of 14.04 billion rupees on an average, as per LSEG data.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A 12% volume growth in the decorative segment, which accounts for about 80% of Asian Paints' topline, helped revenue to rise more than 5% to 90.75 billion rupees.
 
"Growth was supported by the extended festive season, though we saw some moderation in demand in the latter part of the quarter," CEO and Managing Director Amit Syngle said in a statement.
 
India's festive season, when consumers typically make big-ticket purchases, began late October in 2023.
 
Asian Paints' input costs remained flat in the December quarter despite easing crude prices. Crude accounts for about one-third of input costs for paint companies.
 
Shares of the company remained largely unchanged after the results but have fallen about 5% so far this year.
 
The Mumbai-based company's international sales remained flat on the back of macroeconomic challenges and inflation in the key markets of South Asia and Egypt, it said.
 
Asian Paints is the first among its peers Berger Paints India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, and Indigo
Paints to report results.
 
Shares of all paint companies, except Kansai, which is up 2%, have fallen this year.

Also Read

Berger Paints aims to double revenue to Rs 20,000 cr by 2028-29: Official

Asian Paints Q2 result: Consolidated profit jumps 53% YoY to Rs 1,232 cr

Grasim to launch its paint biz in Q4 under the brand name 'Birla Opus'

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Q3 results: HDFC Bank posts Rs 16,373 crore profit for Sept-Dec 2023

India Inc likely to report 8-10% revenue growth in Q3: CRISIL Ratings

Network18 Media Q3 results: Loss at Rs 107.87 crore, revenue down 4.14%

ICICI Lombard Q3 results: Profit up 22% at Rs 431 crore as premiums climb

TV18 Broadcast Q3 results: Loss at Rs 55.8 crore, revenue down by 5.2%

Topics : Asian Paints Q3 results paints paint firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon