ICICI Lombard Q3 results: Profit up 22% at Rs 431 crore as premiums climb

India's ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Tuesday reported a 22.4% rise in third-quarter profit, helped by a growth in premiums and investment income.
Profit after tax rose to 4.31 billion rupees (nearly $52 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 3.53 billion rupees ($42.61 million) a year earlier, the ICICI Bank - backed company said in an exchange filing.
ICICI Lombard, a non-life insurer, offers insurance for health, fire, and motor segments.
Motor insurance, the company's biggest segment, contributed 50.8% to the total premium earned, while its fastest growing health insurance segment posted 42.4% growth.
India saw bumper vehicle sales in the quarter due to the festive and wedding seasons, resulting in a rise in policies for general insurers.
Net premium earned during the quarter rose 13.5% to 43.05 billion rupees.
Income from investments - another key metric - rose nearly 15% to 6.66 billion rupees in the December-quarter.
The insurer's combined ratio, an important profitability metric for an insurance firm's underwriting business, improved to 103.6% from 104.4% a year ago.
The combined ratio measures the incurred losses and operating expenses as a percentage of premium collected. It does not take into account income from investments.
Also Read
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)