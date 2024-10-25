IDBI Bank Q2 FY25 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 1,836 crore

Private sector lender IDBI Bank’s net profit during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) rose by a healthy 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,836 crore on improvement in net interest margins and an uptick in non-interest income.
Sequentially, the Mumbai-based lender’s net profit rose by seven per cent from Rs 1,719 crore in Q1FY25. Its stock closed 1.78 per cent higher at Rs 82.8 per share on BSE on Friday.
IDBI Bank’s net interest income (NII) expanded 26 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,875 crore in Q2FY25, compared to Rs 3,066 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Net interest margin (NIM) improved by 54 basis points to 4.87 per cent in Q2FY25 from 4.33 per cent in Q2FY24. Sequentially, NIM rose from 4.18 per cent in Q1FY25.
The bank’s non-interest income, including fees earned from providing services to customers and commission income, rose 48 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,313 crore, the bank said in a press statement filed with BSE.
The asset quality profile improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 3.68 per cent in September 2024 from 4.9 per cent in September 2023. Net NPAs also declined from 0.2 per cent in September 2023 to 0.39 per cent in September 2024. The provision coverage ratio (PCR), including written-off accounts, stood at 99.42 per cent in September, compared to 99.10 per cent a year ago.
Advances grew by 19 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.0 trillion in Q2FY25. The composition of corporate versus retail in the gross advances portfolio was 29:71 as on September 30, 2024, compared to 30:70 on September 30, 2023.
Total deposits increased 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.77 trillion. The share of low-cost deposits — current account and savings account (CASA) — declined to 48.14 per cent in September 2024 from 51.5 per cent a year ago.
The bank’s capital adequacy stood at 21.98 per cent, with Tier-I at 19.89 per cent at the end of September 2024.