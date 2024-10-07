Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SBI Card, SDBL, BoB; top stocks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for Oct 7

SBI Card, SDBL, BoB; top stocks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for Oct 7

After peaking around 817, SBICARD saw a steep drop of nearly 78 points, marking a significant decline of around 10 per cent in its value

share market stock market trading

Representational Image

Jigar S Patel Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Card
After peaking around 817, SBICARD saw a steep drop of nearly 78 points, marking a significant decline of around 10 per cent in its value.

Recently, it has tested a key demand zone that coincides with the 0.618 per cent retracement of its prior upward movement. Additionally, a bullish bat pattern has emerged on the daily chart near the 730 level. Based on this, we recommend going long in the 730-735 range, with a target of 810 and a stop-loss at 692 on a daily closing basis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


SDBL
SDBL reached a peak near 149 in May 2024, but since then, it has experienced a significant decline, losing approximately 44 points, which translates to a 29 per cent drop in price. This sharp decline brought the stock down to a critical support level, forming a triple bottom pattern in the range of 105-108.

The triple bottom pattern, occurring at a previous demand zone, is often considered a bullish signal, suggesting that the stock has found strong support at these levels and may be poised for a reversal. On daily scale Bullish bat pattern is seen near 110-109 which aligns with previous demand zone thus making it lucrative.

These technical developments make the stock an attractive buy candidate at current levels. Based on this analysis, we recommend going long in the price range of 110-112, targeting an upside of 132. To manage risk, a stop-loss should be placed at 101 on a daily closing basis, ensuring protection against any further downside.
 

Bank of Baroda
The nearly three-month-long bearish phase in BANKBARODA appears to be nearing its end, as a bullish pattern emerges on the daily chart. The stock has formed a triple bottom structure in the 230-235 zone, a strong reversal signal indicating that the downward trend may be exhausted.

Currently, BANKBARODA is trading around the 250 level, and the triple bottom pattern has developed near the 200-day exponential moving average (DEMA), adding further appeal to the stock at this point.

Additionally, the daily RSI (Relative Strength Index) has broken through a bearish trendline along with bull divergence, signalling a shift in momentum towards the bullish side.

Given these technical indicators, it is advised to go long on BANKBARODA in the price range of 248-250, with an upside target of 270. To manage risk, a stop-loss should be placed near 239, based on a daily closing basis.

(Jigar S Patel is a senior manager of equity reserach at Anand Rathi. Views expressed are his own.)

Also Read

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold trading levels today: Buy dip in yellow metal amid Iran-Israel news

Stock Market, Market

Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Muthoot Finance, Ola Electric, Adani Green, LIC

market stocks us market share market bullish

Stocks to Buy: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec picks these two shares for Oct 3

share market

Nifty Bank, Fin Svcs nearing correction; should you accumulate the dips?

A man talks on phone at the National Stock Exchange as its new logo for for the benchmark Nifty50 is seen on a glass-wall, in Mumbai

Pullback expected for Nifty50; wait for correction? What analysts say

Topics : Stock calls Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Bank of Baroda SBI Card

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon