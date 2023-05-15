close

Pfizer consolidated net profit rises 3% to Rs 130 crore in March quarter

The company said its board recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per share of Rs 10 each

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Drug firm Pfizer, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 130 crore for the March quarter. This is 3 per cent rise from Rs 126 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
In a regulatory filing, Pfizer said, “Total income increased to Rs 604 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 567 crore in the year-ago period.”

Pfizer reported a net profit of Rs 624 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023 as against Rs 613 crore in FY22. Total income declined to Rs 2,526 crore last fiscal as compared with Rs 2,674 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal.
In a BSE filing, the company said, “the Board of Directors has at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 15, 2023, recommended a final dividend of Rs 35/-per equity share of Rs 10/- each (350%) and a special dividend of Rs 5/- per equity share of Rs 10/- each (50%) in view of the gain on sale of business undertaking at Thane, aggregating to total dividend of Rs 40/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (400%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.”

The said final dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be paid on or before September 16, 2023.
Shares of the company ended 0.69 per cent up at Rs 3,816.75 apiece on the BSE.

Topics : Pfizer Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 15 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

