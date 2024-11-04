Business Standard
NSE Q2 results: Net profit soars 57% to Rs 3,137 cr, income at Rs 5,023 cr

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday reported a 57 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,137 crore for the September quarter.

The exchange incurred total expenses of Rs 1,546 crore for Q2 FY25.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

The exchange posted a total income of Rs 5,023 crore during the July-September period of the current financial year (FY25), up 25 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Apart from trading revenue, the revenue from operations was also supported by other revenue lines, which mainly include clearing services, data centre & connectivity charges, listing services, index services, and data services, the exchange said in a statement.

Its earnings per share (non-annualised) increased to Rs 12.68 in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from Rs 8.08 a year ago, after considering the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1.

 

For the half-year ended September 30, 2024, the NSE reported a total income of Rs 9,974 crore with net profit of Rs 5,704 crore.

The exchange contributed Rs 30,130 crore to the exchequer in the first half of FY25, comprising STT (securities transaction tax)/CTT (commodities transaction tax) of Rs 24,755 crore, stamp duty of Rs 2,099 crore, Sebi fees of Rs 1,333 crore, income tax of Rs 1,119 crore, and goods and services tax (GST) of Rs 824 crore.

Of the STT/CTT of Rs 24,755 crore, 64 per cent is from cash market segment and 36 per cent is from equity derivatives segment.

On a standalone basis, the bourses reported a net profit of Rs 2,954 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,804 crore a year earlier. The total income stood at Rs 5,297 crore in Q2 FY25, marking a growth of 35 per cent.

Majority of these expenses are towards Sebi's regulatory fees; Sebi's settlement fees in the matter of trading access point architecture and network connectivity of the NSE; and contribution to Investor Protection Fund Trust.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Active investors on NSE surge 44% to nearly 50 mn amid market rally

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

