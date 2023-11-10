Sensex (0.11%)
Apollo Micro Systems' Q2 net profit doubles to Rs 7 cr on higher income

AMSL's expenses were Rs 78.68 crore against Rs 47.47 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 6:14 PM IST
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) on Friday said its standalone net profit doubled to Rs 7 crore during the September quarter, aided by higher income.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 3.28 crore during the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total income rose to Rs 87.57 crore over Rs 52.39 crore a year ago.
AMSL's expenses were Rs 78.68 crore against Rs 47.47 crore in the year-ago period.
Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, and aerospace and defence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apollo Micro Systems Q2 results

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

